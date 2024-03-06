30,000 Innocent Lives Lost: Latimer’s Belated Call for Ceasefire is Mere Political Rhetoric

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has garnered significant support from the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC, receiving over 40 percent of his campaign donations for his Congressional District 16 bid. AIPAC’s objective is to oppose Black and Brown representatives who have voiced criticism of Israel’s actions since October 7th.

From the outset of his campaign, Latimer has been unequivocal about his allegiances and positions. Despite the significant toll of over 30 thousand lives lost, with 70 percent being women and children, Latimer has maintained a conspicuous political silence regarding the actions of the Israeli army.

After being questioned on Facebook about whether he believes all Muslims are part of Hamas, it took George Latimer, the Westchester County Executive, 10 days to publicly admit the obvious – that not all Muslims are part of Hamas. However, because he had to wait for approval from AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), Latimer was denounced by the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) and the Majlis Ash Shura: Islamic Leadership Council of New York. They condemned Latimer’s initial refusal to clearly state that all Muslims are not part of Hamas in a Facebook post related to his New York Times exposé..

George Latimer recently made statements that seemed to align with MAGA rhetoric by targeting Muslim and humanitarian communities for their protest votes in Michigan and six other states. These votes were cast in opposition to President Biden’s support for Israel and his reluctance to call for a ceasefire and a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Latimer questioned the loyalty of these groups to President Biden and to democracy itself. However, he appears to ignore the fact that protest votes are a legitimate and essential part of the democratic process, used to express dissent and advocate for change.

Moreover, Latimer specifically mentioned Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is Muslim, in his comments, which could be interpreted as a subtle form of dog-whistle politics often employed by MAGA-aligned individuals to appeal to certain voter bases.

It’s important to note that criticizing a politician’s stance or actions does not equate to disloyalty to the country or democratic principles. Holding elected officials accountable for their positions on human rights issues is a crucial aspect of a healthy democracy.

Latimer’s statements seem to disregard the genuine concerns of Muslim and humanitarian communities regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the U.S. government’s role in it. Such rhetoric risks further marginalizing these groups and undermining efforts to address human rights issues through democratic means.

Amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reports surfaced that Israeli military actions had resulted in the deaths of 100 innocent civilians who were merely attempting to acquire essential food and supplies. Despite the gravity of these allegations and the clear humanitarian crisis unfolding, George Latimer remained notably silent on the matter.

The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of civilians caught in the crossfire while trying to meet their basic needs, is a tragedy that demands immediate attention and condemnation from political leaders. Latimer’s failure to address these reported deaths and to call for an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding them was a glaring omission that spoke volumes about his priorities and level of concern for human rights.

As a prominent political figure, Latimer is responsible for speaking out against potential human rights violations and advocating for the protection of innocent lives, regardless of their nationality or political affiliation. His silence in the face of such disturbing reports of civilian casualties was deeply troubling and raised serious questions about his commitment to justice and humanitarian principles.

In a conflict as complex and longstanding as the one between Israel and Palestine, it is crucial for leaders to approach the situation with empathy, nuance, and dedication to protecting the most vulnerable. Latimer’s apparent indifference to the reported deaths of civilians seeking food and supplies suggested a lack of understanding or concern for the human toll of the conflict.

“I support President Biden’s temporary ceasefire that finally brings home all of the Israeli hostages and gets humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Latimer wrote in a post on X. “This is about building enduring peace resolutions and this plan will save countless lives and restore humanity.“

Many people in the human rights community have referred to George Latimer, a seasoned politician, as Genocide George because of his inaction. Instead of recognizing this criticism as an opportunity for immediate change, he has taken it as a badge of honor. The real reason Latimer is now calling for a ceasefire is the same reason President Biden and the Vice President have spoken out: to gain votes.

Unfortunately for George, his tweet doesn’t provide any context about the conflict, the disproportionate impact on Palestinian civilians, or the calls from the international community for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life.

By explicitly mentioning “Israeli hostages” but not addressing the Palestinian civilian casualties, the tweet seems to prioritize Israeli concerns over Palestinian lives.

George Latimer’s call for a ceasefire now, after months of conflict, is primarily politically motivated rather than stemming from genuine concern for civilian casualties.

If he sincerely cared about the over 30,000 innocent people killed, the vast majority women and children, he likely would have spoken out much earlier when mainstream media first reported on alleged Israeli atrocities against civilians in Gaza. He also did not speak out when the International Court of Justice presented evidence of possible genocide being committed against Palestinians by Israel.

As the old saying goes, when people show you who they are, believe them. The unfortunate reality for Westchester’s voters who believe in humanity on both sides is that it’s not just Latimer; the Democratic Party and its leadership have also remained silent and have hidden their humanitarian cap to be a US politician brought by a foreign government.

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict unfolds, the crucial question remains: will George Latimer and other Democratic leaders ultimately take a principled stand on the right side of this issue, or will they be remembered as being on the wrong side of history?

I want to state that I denounce terrorism in all its forms unequivocally. However, to put the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in perspective, consider this analogy: if one team scored only 1,200 points while the other team scored 30,000 points, which team would be considered the winner? Any rational person would conclude that the game was unfair and should be called off.

In the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the stark disparity in casualties between the two sides raises serious concerns about the proportionality and justification of Israel’s military actions. While Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks, the sheer number of Palestinian civilians killed, including a significant proportion of women and children, suggests that the force being used may be excessive and indiscriminate.

When innocent lives are being lost on such a disproportionate scale, it is no longer a matter of winning or losing a conflict but rather a question of basic human rights and the value placed on human life. The international community has a moral obligation to intervene and call for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of civilian life on both sides.

It is crucial for all Westchester elected officials, the Democratic Party, including George Latimer, to recognize the severity of the situation and to use their influence to push for a peaceful resolution that addresses the underlying causes of the conflict and ensures the protection of all civilians, regardless of their nationality or political affiliation. Silence or inaction in the face of such disproportionate violence is not a neutral stance but rather a tacit endorsement of the status quo.

Their actions, or lack thereof, in addressing the suffering of innocent civilians and the alleged human rights violations will shape their legacies. The public will watch closely to see if they prioritize justice and humanitarian concerns over political expediency. We will remember on election day!