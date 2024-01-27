World Court Orders Israel to Prevent Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently ordered Israel to take several provisional measures in response to a case brought by South Africa alleging Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The measures aim to protect Palestinians from further harm while the case proceeds.

Specifically, the ICJ ordered Israel to:

Refrain from acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention

Prevent and punish direct calls encouraging genocide

Take immediate steps to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza

Preserve evidence related to allegations of genocide

Report back in one month on compliance

Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, welcomed the ruling as an important reminder that international law has a crucial role in preventing genocide and protecting victims. She said the decision sends a message that the world is watching what’s happening in Gaza and will not stay silent.

However, Callamard stressed that while an important step, the ICJ ruling alone cannot end the death and devastation occurring in Gaza. An immediate ceasefire by all parties remains essential. Although the Court did not order a ceasefire, implementing one would be the most effective way to fulfill the ordered measures and alleviate civilian suffering.

The stakes are incredibly high, as the Court signaled that the very survival of Palestinians in Gaza is at risk. All states now must ensure Israel complies. World leaders, including from the US, UK, Germany and EU, must demonstrate respect for this legally binding decision and do everything possible to uphold the obligation to prevent genocide.

In addition to compliance with the ICJ’s order, states should take further steps like imposing a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel and Palestinian armed groups. The potential for genocide underscores the need for unified, effective pressure to stop the violence against civilians in Gaza.