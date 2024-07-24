Barack Obama Announced Plaza At Obama Presidential Center Will Be Renamed in Honor of John Lewis

On Wednesday, July 17th, the fourth anniversary of his passing, former President Barack Obama announced that the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center will officially be named in honor of John Lewis.

“John Lewis loved this country so much that he dedicated his life to making it better. And he inspired generations of Americans, including me, to try and live up to his example…Michelle and I are proud to honor John’s legacy at the Obama Presidential Center, where the John Lewis Plaza will provide a space for visitors to gather for years to come,” wrote Obama.

Conceptual rendering of the John Lewis Plaza.

Representative John Lewis stands as one of the most enduring and inspirational icons of our time. As a teenage activist in Troy, Tennessee, a young leader in the American Civil Rights Movement, and as a United States representative, John Lewis demonstrated fearless leadership in the face of adversity throughout his life. His story is one of many that made the Obamas’ journeys possible, and his legacy continues to inspire all of us here at the Obama Foundation and people around the world working in the pursuit of more just and fair societies.

“In his relentless pursuit of equality, Representative Lewis is an example of how through our continued collective efforts we can bring lasting change home. On what would have been Representative Lewis’ 84th birthday, join us in remembering his legacy, his impact on the Obama Foundation, and how we will honor him at the Obama Presidential Center.”

The Obama Presidential Center will also honor Lewis through the John Lewis Plaza. The Plaza will act as a hub on our campus, serving as the entry point for the Forum, Museum and Library buildings and as a space for visitors to gather.

“John believed in the power of ordinary people to do extraordinary things. His life was a testament to this notion and he would be a fierce advocate for the training and support needed to inspire the next generation of leaders to follow in his footsteps.” – Michael Collins, Trustee, John R. Lewis Estate

John Lewis was one of the youngest (and most radical) voices at the March on Washington

The 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom is commonly known as the seminal moment of the Civil Rights Movement. Organized by Bayard Rustin, the March was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., James Farmer, Whitney Young, A. Philip Randolph, Roy Wilkins, and Rep. John Lewis. As one of the youngest leaders to help orchestrate the March on Washington and the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Representative Lewis’ speech represented the potency of young Black leadership and their refusal to back down in the face of oppression.

“To those who have said, “Be patient and wait,” we have long said that we cannot be patient. We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now! We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again. And then you holler, “Be patient.” How long can we be patient? We want our freedom and we want it now.” – Rep. John Lewis, March on Washington Speech, 1963

The words of Representative Lewis on that momentous day continue to reverberate with thousands of young people who have turned hope into action through their work as community leaders, global activists, and elected officials. The stories of giants like Representative Lewis will be told in several exhibits at the Obama Presidential Center Museum. When the doors open in 2025, visitors will see how progressive change in our nation has come about and how that change inspired the leadership of President and Mrs. Obama.

One of the formative moments in the legacy of Rep. John Lewis is his leadership and participation in the 1965 March from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. In a non-violent protest, hundreds of young men and women joined together to walk 54 miles in their pursuit of voting rights for Black Americans in the South. The protest, which led to Bloody Sunday, stands as a defining moment of the Civil Rights Movement and a testament to the strength and power of courageous leaders, working to uphold the rights of each and every individual citizen.

​To mark the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march, President Obama and his family joined Rep. John Lewis at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, during which President Obama gave a speech underscoring the sacrifice of those who marched in 1965 and our continued responsibility to fight for justice:

“You are America. Unconstrained by habit and convention. Unencumbered by what is, ready to seize what ought to be. For everywhere in this country, there are first steps to be taken, there is new ground to cover, there are more bridges to be crossed. America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We The People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can.’ That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone. Oh, what a glorious task we are given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours.” – President Barack Obama, speech on the 50th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery, 2015

When the Obama Presidential Center opens, these words will be mounted on the facade of the Museum Building, giving visitors the opportunity to see and remember those words, and the work of Rep. John Lewis and so many others.

John Robert Lewis was a politician and civil rights activist who served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death in 2020.