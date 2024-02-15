New York Muslim Organizations Condemn Westchester CE, George Latimer’s Refusal to Say that All Muslims Are Not Hamas

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) and Majlis Ash Shura: Islamic Leadership Council of New York today condemned Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s refusal to say that all Muslims are not part of Hamas in a Facebook post relating to his New York Times exposé.

The Westchester Black Political Conference (WBPC) recently urged Westchester County Executive George Latimer to respond to a New York Times exposé on Israeli demolitions of Palestinian buildings in a Facebook post. In the post, Latimer writes to WBPC, “I support the release of kidnapped hostages and Hamas renouncing violence to murder Jews. What do you support?” The WBPC responds, “the organization denounces all terrorism but asked him to also denounce Israel’s “acts of genocide” cited in International Court of Justice,” following with “Do you believe that all Muslims are members of HAMAS?” Latimer failed to respond to this question.

SEE: Are All Muslims Members of HAMAS? George Latimer Refuses to Answer!

In a statement CAIR-NY’s Executive Director Afaf Nasher said “We condemn Latimer’s failure to respond to the question asked by the WBPC, as well as his refusal to acknowledge the ongoing genocide in Palestine. Elected officials have a responsibility to protect all their constituents, regardless of national origin, faith, and political viewpoints. By choosing to remain silent when asked about all Muslim being Hamas, Latimer has tacitly endorsed racist and dangerous rhetoric, and potentially inflamed hate crimes and discrimination towards all Muslims.”

“CAIR-NY also condemns Mr. Latimer for his refusal to acknowledge the ongoing genocide in Palestine. It is not difficult for any person of conscience, regardless of ethnicity, race or religion, to condemn the Israeli government’s documented mass murder of civilians, and the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and infrastructure. We call on Latimer and all elected servants to stand on the right side of history by calling upon the Israeli government to cease its illegal and inhumane actions and to respect the human rights of the Palestinian people.”

In a statement Masjlis Ash Shura said “In light of George Latimer’s silence when confronted with the critical question of equating Muslims with Hamas, the Islamic Leadership Council of New York (Majlis Ash-Shura), in solidarity with CAIR-NY, strongly condemns this insinuation through lack of response. Silence in such contexts is not just a lack of words; it is a loud message that fosters misunderstanding and Islamophobia. We demand not just clarifications but a commitment to dialogue that respects and understands the multifaceted contributions of Muslims in America. Our unity and resilience in addressing such veiled bigotry will only amplify our efforts to ensure all Muslim voices are empowered and recognized for their positive contributions to our diverse society.”

CAIR-NY’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.