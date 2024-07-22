Menu
PBP Radio Ep402 – Biden Bows Out, GOP Convention, Kamala Harris For Pres & Mamaroneck Mayor Sheds Light On Corruption

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

This Sunday at 6 PM, tune in to “People Before Politics” on Black Westchester with hosts Damon K Jones and AJ Woodson. They’ll dive into the latest news from a Black perspective, tackling the tough issues that matter to our community.

What ripple effects did the Republican Convention create? Joe Biden has stepped down and endorsed VP Kamala Harris for president. Plus, don’t miss the Mayor of Mamaroneck shedding light on potential corruption involving the former mayor.

Get ready for hard-hitting analysis and unfiltered truth as Damon and AJ break down the political landscape. From national headlines to local concerns, “People Before Politics” brings you the conversations you need to hear.

Join us this Sunday at 6 PM for an hour of eye-opening discussion. Black Westchester’s “People Before Politics” – where your voice matters.

Who will you be voting for President, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump or another democratic candidate? Let us know in the comment section and tell us why you are supporting the particular candidate!

Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres Exposes Alleged Corruption in WESTHAB Housing Project, Shaking Westchester County Village
AJ Woodson
