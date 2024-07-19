UN Court Condemns Israel: Occupation Ruled Illegal, Demands Immediate Withdrawal

In a landmark decision, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful. The court, the United Nations’ highest judicial body, called for an immediate end to Israeli settlement construction and a swift conclusion to the 57-year occupation.

The non-binding ruling, delivered on Friday, criticized Israel’s policies in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including the expansion of settlements, annexation of land, and discriminatory practices against Palestinians. The court’s 15-judge panel stated that these actions render “Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful.”

Israel, which has long viewed UN institutions as biased, did not send legal representation to the hearings. However, it submitted written comments asserting that the court’s intervention could hinder peace efforts and fails to address Israeli security concerns.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Israel engaged in a devastating military campaign in Gaza following a Hamas attack in October 2023. In a separate case, the ICJ is also considering allegations of genocide against Israel in its Gaza operations.

Palestinian officials welcomed the ruling, seeing it as a vindication of their long-standing complaints about Israeli occupation. The Palestinian Foreign Minister had previously accused Israel of apartheid during court hearings in February.

The territories in question – the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip – were captured by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek these areas for an independent state, while Israel considers the West Bank “disputed territory” and has annexed East Jerusalem, a move not recognized internationally.

Over 700,000 Israeli settlers now reside in these areas, with the current Israeli government actively supporting settlement expansion. The international community largely views these settlements as illegal or as obstacles to peace.

While the ICJ’s ruling is not legally binding, experts suggest it could further isolate Israel internationally and strengthen calls for boycotts and sanctions against the country. It may also encourage more nations to recognize Palestinian statehood.

ICC Arrest Warrant Requests

In a dramatic escalation, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced in May that he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense chief, and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes. Khan stated there were reasonable grounds to believe these individuals “bear criminal responsibility” for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Background and Implications

While the ICJ's rulings are not legally binding, and the ICC faces challenges in enforcing arrest warrants, these developments could further isolate Israel internationally and strengthen calls for boycotts and sanctions against the country. They may also encourage more nations to recognize Palestinian statehood and increase pressure for a resolution to the long-standing conflict.

As these legal battles unfold on the international stage, the world watches to see how they will impact the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the prospects for lasting peace in the region.