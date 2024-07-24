Menu
Search
NYC News

National Action Network (NAN) Executive Vice President and General Counsel Michael Hardy, Esq. Has Passed.

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

REV. AL SHARPTON AND NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK (NAN) ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF LONGTIME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL MICHAEL HARDY, ESQ.

It is with profound sadness that civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton announces the passing of his longtime attorney, confidante and brother in the movement, Attorney Michael Hardy. From the infancy of National Action’s Network inception in 1991 to the present day, he had an enormous impact on the evolution of the organization. For over thirty years, Attorney Hardy stood beside Rev. Sharpton as a brilliant legal counselor and steadfast friend who was a legal architect behind some of the most important civil rights cases of our time. Even while seriously ill, he walked with NAN until his very last step. While memorial service arrangements have not been formalized, many in the movement pause today to acknowledge Michael’s memory and to thank a higher power that he was such a great human being. We are praying for his widow, Dr. Robin, and his family,” Sharpton shared in a statement sent to Black Westchester. 

I first met Mr. Hardy while covering the defamation trial against Rev. Al Sharpton, Alton Maddox and C Vernon Mason in Poughkeepsie, November 18, 1997-July 13, 1998. I was covering the trial daily for The Daily Challenge Newspaper and Mr. Hardy was representing Rev Al in the case brought by Dutchess County prosecutor Steven Pagones. It was the first trial I ever covered and Mr. Hardy as well and Alton H. Maddox Jr. made sure I understood what was going on during the trial and made themselves available to quotes and interview often. The case stemmed from Pagones claims the Rev Al Sharpton and the two legal advisors to Tawana Brawley, defamed a former prosecutor by accusing him of raping the teenager.

Michael A. Hardy, Esq. has been a practicing attorney since 1988. He is admitted to the Bar of the State of New York, each of the New York State Federal Districts, The Second Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States. In 2008, he officially assumed the position of General Counsel to the National Action Network. He is one of the Founders of the National Action Network. He has been involved in Movement politics and the fight for a more perfect union since 1981.

Previous article
Thousands Converge on DC Protesting Netanyahu’s Visit To Congress. [Video]
Next article
Barack Obama Announced Plaza At Obama Presidential Center Will Be Renamed in Honor of John Lewis
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

1 COMMENT

  1. CONDOLENCES …

    To The Hardy Family, Church Family, Colleagues, Neighbor’s, Friends, Community Network and Network Worldwide . It is With Sincere Sorrow and Sympath That We Are Made Aware of Such (Your) Loss … We Will Keep All n’ Our Prayers…
    In Fellowship at This Difficult Time Our Freewill Baptist Church 80 Front Street Binghamton NY

    MICHAEL A. HARDY, ESQ. Rest n’ Power

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Barack Obama Announced Plaza At Obama Presidential Center Will Be Renamed in Honor of John Lewis

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
On Wednesday, July 17th, the fourth anniversary of his...

Thousands Converge on DC Protesting Netanyahu’s Visit To Congress. [Video]

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Thousands of protesters gathered on Wednesday within sight of...

What If We Work Together To Make Harris Our President In 2024? By Christiana Best – Giacomini Ph.D

Black Westchester Black Westchester -
(Now that Joe Biden has bowed out and endorsed...

PBP Radio Ep402 – Biden Bows Out, GOP Convention, Kamala Harris For Pres & Mamaroneck Mayor Alleges Corruption

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
This Sunday at 6 PM, tune in to "People...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Barack Obama Announced Plaza At Obama Presidential Center Will Be Renamed in Honor of John Lewis

Across The Nation 0
On Wednesday, July 17th, the fourth anniversary of his...

Thousands Converge on DC Protesting Netanyahu’s Visit To Congress. [Video]

Across The Nation 0
Thousands of protesters gathered on Wednesday within sight of...

What If We Work Together To Make Harris Our President In 2024? By Christiana Best – Giacomini Ph.D

Politically Speaking 0
(Now that Joe Biden has bowed out and endorsed...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights