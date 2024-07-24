National Action Network (NAN) Executive Vice President and General Counsel Michael Hardy, Esq. Has Passed.

REV. AL SHARPTON AND NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK (NAN) ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF LONGTIME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL MICHAEL HARDY, ESQ.

“It is with profound sadness that civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton announces the passing of his longtime attorney, confidante and brother in the movement, Attorney Michael Hardy. From the infancy of National Action’s Network inception in 1991 to the present day, he had an enormous impact on the evolution of the organization. For over thirty years, Attorney Hardy stood beside Rev. Sharpton as a brilliant legal counselor and steadfast friend who was a legal architect behind some of the most important civil rights cases of our time. Even while seriously ill, he walked with NAN until his very last step. While memorial service arrangements have not been formalized, many in the movement pause today to acknowledge Michael’s memory and to thank a higher power that he was such a great human being. We are praying for his widow, Dr. Robin, and his family,” Sharpton shared in a statement sent to Black Westchester.

I first met Mr. Hardy while covering the defamation trial against Rev. Al Sharpton, Alton Maddox and C Vernon Mason in Poughkeepsie, November 18, 1997-July 13, 1998. I was covering the trial daily for The Daily Challenge Newspaper and Mr. Hardy was representing Rev Al in the case brought by Dutchess County prosecutor Steven Pagones. It was the first trial I ever covered and Mr. Hardy as well and Alton H. Maddox Jr. made sure I understood what was going on during the trial and made themselves available to quotes and interview often. The case stemmed from Pagones claims the Rev Al Sharpton and the two legal advisors to Tawana Brawley, defamed a former prosecutor by accusing him of raping the teenager.

Michael A. Hardy, Esq. has been a practicing attorney since 1988. He is admitted to the Bar of the State of New York, each of the New York State Federal Districts, The Second Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States. In 2008, he officially assumed the position of General Counsel to the National Action Network. He is one of the Founders of the National Action Network. He has been involved in Movement politics and the fight for a more perfect union since 1981.