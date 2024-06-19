BW 2024 – Pre-Primary Issue Part Two

Welcome to part two of our 2024 Pre-Primary Coverage where we spend a considerable amount of time covering the 2024 CD-16 Congressional primary.

There has been a lot of misinformation given out during this race and in this issue part two of the Pre Primary Issues, we continue our coverage of the Congressional District 16 primary. In part one we called of out some hypocrisy and some concerns with candidate George Latimer, in part two we cover Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

You have seen all the campaign lit that invades your mailbox like bombs over Bagdad and the commercials you have been bombarded with, we cut to the noise, political rhetoric and things lobbying groups and AIPAC and some of the MAGA donors would have you believe everyone in the district feels about Bowman. We talked to many people throughout the district who paint a much different picture.

We dedicate two issues to this race because it is so important to our district. Read it all and then make up your own mind, Whoever you decide to vote for, make sure you Get Up, Get Out and Vote, Check with seniors, neighbors and members of your family and encourage them to vote. The other major election in Westchester is the race for District Attorney, while we like both candidates for different reasons, we wholeheartedly feel the best candidate for our community and to address issues we have with the entire criminal justice system is Civil Rights Attorney Williams Wagstaff, We feel its best for our community to have someone with a Civil Rights Attorney lens as the next District Attorney as suppose to the long list of prosecutors we have had all along, We feel the Criminal Justice System and how we are treated would be in better hands with Wagstaff.

As far as CD-16 Congressional race we feel the district will best be served by the re-election of Congressman Bowman. We represent the Black community and feel Bowman deserves to be re-elected and is best to address our concerns and our community.

