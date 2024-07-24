Thousands Converge on DC Protesting Netanyahu’s Visit To Congress. [Video]

Thousands of protesters gathered on Wednesday within sight of the US Capitol building, denouncing Israel’s war in Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hours before he was set to address members of Congress (see video of the mass protest below).

Stay tuned to Black Westchester for coverage of the mass protest at the Capitol from those in attendance as well as coverage from those who attended the protest that took place in front of the Westchester County Clerk’s office at 4PM in White Plains.