Are All Muslims Members of HAMAS? George Latimer Refuses to Answer!

In a recent Facebook post, the organization, the Westchester Black Political Conference (WBPC), challenged County Executive George Latimer to address a New York Times exposé on Israeli demolitions of Palestinian buildings. The article described how Israel destroyed hundreds of buildings that could prevent residents from returning home in violation of humanitarian law.

Given the Times’ reporting and Latimer’s ties to pro-Israel donors,The organization named him “Genocide George” for refusing to address his foreign policy’s human impact. Latimer called the post a “vicious and unfair attack.” I wondered why questioning the loss of Palestinian life is an attack while his social media ignores the pain of the Palestinian people, including those here in Westchester, specifically the Palestinian people who live in CD16.

Latimer: I support the release of kidnapped hostages and Hamas renouncing violence to murder Jews. What do you support?

WBPC: “the organization denounces all terrorism but asked him to also denounce Israel’s “acts of genocide” cited in International Court of Justice.”

WBPC: Do you believe that all Muslims are members of HAMAS?

WBPC: Do you think it’s fair to bomb Christian churches, mosques, and hospitals and desecrate cemeteries?

Latimer accused me, Damon K. Jones, of launching an attack without listening. I’m not entirely sure how my name got involved in this, but it seems convenient to assign blame. Perhaps because I’m known as one of the outspoken individuals in Westchester, it’s easy to point fingers in my direction.

In all honesty, I am a proud member of WBPC. Why shouldn’t I be? I’m Black. But isn’t it only natural that we should prioritize our community above party affiliations?

Even Latimer’s supporters endorse this concept of prioritizing community over party; it’s prominently featured on their website. They even encourage Republicans to switch to the Democratic Party to defeat Jamaal Bowman. So, why is it seen as an attack when a Black man echoes this very same belief? The fact of the matter is that this is another way for George Latimer’s Republican supporters to suppress the Black and Brown vote in DCD16. The persistence of double standards is a question we must address, and George Latimer and his campaign must be accountable.

While running as a candidate to represent the entire district of CD16, George Latimer’s dismissal of valid questions about his political stance is undemocratic.

This is particularly concerning given his connections to pro-Israel Republican MAGA donors. These questions are straightforward: Where is his compassion in light of allegations involving:

The deaths of Palestinian civilians,

The demolition of 36 hospitals,

The displacement of 2 million people,

The destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure,

Acts of violence and oppression in the West Bank,

And the incitement of settler attacks that have resulted in numerous deaths?

These incidents have all been reported by reputable news sources and outlets and denounced by the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

One of the straightforward questions he could have addressed was acknowledging that not all Muslims are members of HAMAS. However, he chose not to respond or acknowledge this question.

Unfortunately, George Latimer avoided addressing the question on social media. He stated that he would not respond to a straightforward query question of whether he believes all Muslims are part of HAMAS. This behavior resembles traditional political “Ali Shuffle” tactics, possibly influenced by his status as a top recipient of AIPAC donations amounting to $353,000.

Some argue that such significant contributions may indicate a lack of concern for the well-being of people of color and a belief that all Muslims are associated with HAMAS. The question raised here is whether these actions align with the actual values of the Democratic Party in Westchester. It’s disheartening to see how far the party may have fallen in the eyes of some observers.

It is disappointing that George had a clear opportunity to correct misconceptions but failed to acknowledge the positive contributions of Muslims to our communities. Muslims serve as police officers, county correction officers, firefighters, doctors, EMS workers, and law-abiding citizens in CD16. George has refused to acknowledge their positive impact and has not shown them the humanity of recognizing that not all Muslims are associated with HAMAS.

As a newspaper publisher who has frequently supported you, George Latimer, during your time as County Executive, we are responsible for seeking genuine answers without allowing you to dismiss this as an unjust attack. With 40 percent of your funding coming from Republican MAGA pro-Israel organizations, it becomes evident that you may not be able to represent the entire district fairly.