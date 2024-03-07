NY-17 Democratic Congressional Candidate MaryAnn Carr calls for Immediate ceasefire in the Middle East

Bedford, NY, March 3, 2024 – MaryAnn Carr, a Democratic candidate in the NY-17 Congressional race, has issued a powerful call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As violence continues to escalate in the region, Carr urges swift action to prioritize peace and humanitarian relief efforts.

With a deep commitment to diplomacy and human rights, Carr emphasizes the urgent need for all parties involved to cease hostilities and engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve the crisis. “The current situation in the Middle East is untenable and has resulted in immense suffering for innocent civilians,” said Carr. “It is imperative that we put an end to the violence and work towards a sustainable peace that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.”

Carr’s call for a ceasefire comes at a critical juncture in the conflict in the Middle East continues to exact a devastating toll on civilian lives and infrastructure. By advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities, Carr aims to mobilize support for peace efforts and humanitarian aid initiatives in the region and a call to release hostages.

In addition to calling for a ceasefire, Carr pledges to work tirelessly in Congress to support diplomatic solutions, promote human rights, and advance policies that contribute to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

As a candidate in the NY-17 Congressional race, Carr is committed to representing the interests of her constituents and advocating for policies that uphold justice, equality, and dignity for all.

If victorious, MaryAnn Carr would make history as the First Black Woman to be elected to represent the 17th Congressional District, but first, she must face off with former Congressman Mondaire Jones, in the June Democratic Primary!

For more information on Maryann Carr’s campaign and her stance on critical issues, please go to https://www.maryannforny.com.