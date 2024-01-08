Menu
Search
Politically SpeakingPolitics

The Untold Story: Uncovering Big Money Anti-Black Campaign in Westchester County!

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

According to a lohud report, the Teach Coalition is set to spend a substantial $1.6 million to oust Congressman Jamaal Bowman from his position. This organization operates across seven states and is actively involved in a campaign centered on Westchester County. The significance of this campaign lies in its sizable budget, specifically targeted at targeting Jamaal Bowman, a Black representative.

The Teach Coalition’s primary objectives include influencing the 16th District race and various state Legislature contests. Furthermore, the successful execution of this campaign in Westchester could potentially serve as a blueprint for similar endeavors elsewhere in New York, illustrating the significant influence of financial interests in politics, which can often leave Black and Brown communities underserved.

As previously mentioned in our articles, organizations like Teach and AIPAC, significant contributors to George Latimer’s Congressional campaign, appear to exhibit limited concern for the welfare and socioeconomic well-being of Black and Brown residents in Westchester. What is additionally concerning is the apparent lack of awareness among some Black leaders and pastors regarding the unfolding political landscape in Westchester, which could have adverse implications for Black interests.

The Teach Coalition is actively gearing up to establish a voter registration center in New Rochelle and is planning to open multiple field offices throughout the county. They have a team of five paid staff members, with potential hires and volunteers in the pipeline.

Notably, twelve Jewish schools and synagogues in Westchester and the Riverdale section of the Bronx have pledged their support for the voter outreach campaign.

With a 35-year history in various public offices and serving as county executive since 2018, George Latimer launched his campaign to challenge Jamaal Bowman for the 16th Congressional District, which encompasses the southern half of Westchester and the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx.

In contrast, Congressman Jamaal Bowman, seeking his third term, has secured over $200 million in aid for NY-16. This funding includes a substantial $20 million allocated to local groups, nonprofits, and government entities dedicated to the betterment of senior citizens, infrastructure enhancement, improved access to healthcare services, and enriching activities for youth.

The political climate in Westchester, often considered liberal, seems to be witnessing an under-the-radar anti-Black campaign that has also extended to other parts of the country. This campaign targets Black and Brown politicians who challenge policies allocating significant taxpayer funds to military efforts. At the same time, Black and Brown communities grapple with a range of issues, including social problems, crime, violence, understaffed police and fire departments, hospital closures, and the championing of these causes in both urban and rural areas.

Finally, the scheduled primary election in New York, initially set for June 25, could experience delays. These potential delays stem from legal challenges tied to the redrawing of the state’s 26 House districts, as per the directive issued by the highest court in the state.

There is significant speculation regarding whether these district changes will result in the removal of more Bronx areas from the 16th district, which has a historical Black and Brown population, potentially benefiting Jamaal Bowman, or if the district will see an increase in Westchester regions, potentially providing George Latimer with an advantage due to a predominantly white voting base. The outcome remains uncertain, and we must wait and see how it unfolds.

Previous article
PUBLIC NOTICE – Littering GO 17-2023.HA
DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PUBLIC NOTICE – Littering GO 17-2023.HA

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
A GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 93 OF THE CODE...

PUBLIC NOTICE – Vehicles and Traffic LL 18-2023

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
A LOCAL LAW AMENDING CHAPTER 109 OF THE CODE...

Palestinian Christians in Gaza Fear Extinction Amid Ongoing Conflict

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
As we celebrate Christmas in the US, Palestinian Christians...

Westchester Community Health Center 50th Anniversary Gala

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Westchester Community Health Center Celebrated 50 Years of Providing...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

PUBLIC NOTICE – Littering GO 17-2023.HA

PUBLIC NOTICES 0
A GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 93 OF THE CODE...

PUBLIC NOTICE – Vehicles and Traffic LL 18-2023

PUBLIC NOTICES 0
A LOCAL LAW AMENDING CHAPTER 109 OF THE CODE...

Palestinian Christians in Gaza Fear Extinction Amid Ongoing Conflict

Politically Speaking 0
As we celebrate Christmas in the US, Palestinian Christians...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights