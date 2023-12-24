Palestinian Christians in Gaza Fear Extinction Amid Ongoing Conflict

As we celebrate Christmas in the US, Palestinian Christians are living in fear of being extinct. The Palestinian Christian community in Gaza is expressing deep concerns about their future as they face the continuous threat of extermination amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel, which began on October 7th. The Israeli military has launched ferocious air strikes and ground operations, resulting in a staggering death toll of nearly 19,000 Palestinians, with the majority being children and women, over the past three months.

In an article written by Nadda Osman, she explains that the conflict has left Gaza in ruins, with residential towers, places of worship, and schools being razed by Israeli air strikes. Furthermore, Israel has severed essential supplies such as fuel, water, food, and electricity to the besieged strip since October 9th. The war erupted after an attack led by Hamas on Israel, resulting in the tragic deaths of over 1,200 people.

She explains in her article that the Palestinian Christian community in Gaza, one of the oldest Christian communities in the world, now faces the grim prospect of extinction. According to reports, before the Israeli siege and blockade in Gaza began in 2007, there were around 3,000 Christians in the region. However, due to inhumane conditions resulting from the blockade, the numbers dwindled to approximately 1,000 and remained relatively stable over the years. Since the start of the conflict on October 7th, the Christian population has dwindled further to 800, with the death toll rising daily.

Many Palestinian Christians have sought refuge in churches throughout the constant bombardment, including the historic St. Porphyrius church, which tragically suffered an air strike on October 19th. The relentless attacks have forced Christians to evacuate their homes and seek shelter in these places of worship.

Osman writes that Hammam Farah, a Palestinian Christian living in Canada who has lost several relatives in the current bombing campaign, expressed his distress, calling it Israel’s “genocidal campaign.” He recounted the tragic collapse of the St. Porphyrius church’s ceiling, which claimed the lives of 18 people, including his cousin Soliman. His cousin’s wife was seriously injured in the incident, leaving their two young children to witness their father’s tragic death.

The violence hasn’t spared even the elderly, as Farah’s great aunt, renowned music teacher Elham Farah, aged 84, was shot by an Israeli soldier as she attempted to leave the church to check on her home, leading to her untimely demise.

The constant attacks on churches have left the Palestinian Christian community deeply worried and anxious, with tanks firing on a convent that was sheltering 54 people with disabilities, damaging essential equipment and supplies.

Ryan al-Natour, a Palestinian Christian from Australia, emphasized that the ongoing attacks aim to erase all Palestinians from Gaza and have a dire impact on the Christian community there. He criticized Israel’s claims of being the “savior” of Christians in Gaza while carrying out actions that threaten their very existence.

Recent events, such as the cancellation of Christmas lights in Bethlehem, festive parades in Jerusalem, and celebrations in Jordan due to Israel’s bombing of Gaza, have further heightened concerns. Many diaspora Palestinians have chosen not to celebrate this year, deeming it inappropriate in light of the ongoing crisis.

Israeli officials’ and politicians’ comments about the existence of Christians in Gaza have also raised alarm. An Israeli politician’s claim that “there are no Christians in Gaza” has sparked anger and frustration among the community.

Sally Dabeet-Asfour, a diaspora Palestinian Christian with family in Gaza, highlighted that all Christians in Gaza are now concentrated in two churches, not only seeking shelter from the bombings but also striving to protect their places of worship. She stressed the significance of Christians’ historical presence in Gaza and the real threat posed to their existence and their churches.

The Palestinian Christian community holds a special attachment to their land as it is the birthplace of their faith and home to numerous significant Christian sites. Gaza boasts several important religious locations, including the Saint Porphyrius Church and the Tell Umm Amer monastery, dating back centuries.

Israel-Palestine war: A quick history of Christianity in Gaza

Despite historical challenges, many Palestinians describe peaceful coexistence between Christians, Muslims, and Jews in the region, and they view claims of persecution as divisive tactics. They stress that it is the Israeli occupation that has had a devastating impact on the community, isolating them from larger Christian communities and causing the destruction of their land and resources.

In conclusion, the Palestinian Christian community in Gaza faces an existential threat amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Their historical presence and significance in the region are at risk, and their plea for protection and recognition remains a critical concern amid this devastating conflict.

PUBLISHERS STATEMENT

America, often called a Christian nation founded on the teachings of Jesus Christ, once again finds itself in a disturbing contradiction. The plight of Christians living in Gaza, subjected to oppression solely due to their skin color, exposes a glaring hypocrisy within our Christian beliefs here in America. As a Black man, I am deeply disappointed by the silence of Black leadership, descendants of those who endured similar horrific oppression, while our fellow Christians in Gaza face a dire situation. The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated, and it calls for immediate attention and action.