PUBLIC NOTICE – Littering GO 17-2023.HA

PUBLIC NOTICE – Littering GO 17-2023.HA

A GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 93 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS ENTITLED “LITTERING”

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Yonkers has adopted the abovementioned legislation that amends Chapter 93 of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Littering”, in part, by amending several sections to prohibit the disposal of any litter by depositing it in any body of water, watercourse, or public space within the City of Yonkers.

The penalties for violation of this ordinance are as follows:

§93-14 Penalties for offenses.  

Any violation of this chapter shall constitute a Class II offense. Notwithstanding any other inconsistent provision of law to the contrary, by resolution, the City Council may from time to time fix an additional fine, surcharge or penalty for violations of this chapter.

The complete text of the ordinance is on file and may be examined at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 40 S. Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701. 

Dated: December 18, 2023

Vincent Spano

