We Got Our Own Thang: Hip Hop from The 914 with ENU Builds and AJ “AJ Rok” Woodson (JVC Force)

ENU Builds & Race Talk Revolution presents Music Of The People & Beyond: A Look At 914 Hip-Hop, a panel discussion with AJ Woodson (author of “We Got Our Own Thang: A Look At Hip-Hop From The 914“), Brother Arthur Muhamad (Zulu Nation and Dir of East Coast for Karl Kani), Tri-State Jericko (rapper, DJ who has worked with Heavy D, The Lox & DMX), TJ Davis (co-host of The Starting 5 podcast) and Large Amount: The Boy With A Billion Barz (D-Block) discussing Hip-Hop From The 914, in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, Monday, December 18th, 7PM

My new book, “We Got Our Own Thang: A Look At Hip-Hop From The 914,” is officially out in time for the holidays. After checking out all of the 50th Anniversary celebrations of Hip-Hop, I noticed one region that was often overlooked and underrepresented was the 914. So I present this literary offering to celebrate the role of 914 Hip-Hop in the 50 years of Hip-Hop! This is the latest in my series of books documenting Black in Westchester!

You can purchase your copy today on Amazon for $30.00 or you can order an autographed copy directly from me Via Venmo @AJ-Woodson-2 or PayPal http://PayPal.me/BlackWestchestackWestchesterMag or CashApp $MrAJWoodson, add $5 for postage and make sure you email me your mailing address, MrAJWoodson@gmail.com.