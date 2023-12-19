Menu
Search
EntertainmentRadio

We Got Our Own Thang: Hip Hop from The 914 with ENU Builds and AJ “AJ Rok” Woodson (JVC Force)

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

ENU Builds & Race Talk Revolution presents Music Of The People & Beyond: A Look At 914 Hip-Hop, a panel discussion with AJ Woodson (author of “We Got Our Own Thang: A Look At Hip-Hop From The 914“), Brother Arthur Muhamad (Zulu Nation and Dir of East Coast for Karl Kani), Tri-State Jericko (rapper, DJ who has worked with Heavy D, The Lox & DMX), TJ Davis (co-host of The Starting 5 podcast) and Large Amount: The Boy With A Billion Barz (D-Block) discussing Hip-Hop From The 914, in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, Monday, December 18th, 7PM

My new book, “We Got Our Own Thang: A Look At Hip-Hop From The 914,” is officially out in time for the holidays. After checking out all of the 50th Anniversary celebrations of Hip-Hop, I noticed one region that was often overlooked and underrepresented was the 914. So I present this literary offering to celebrate the role of 914 Hip-Hop in the 50 years of Hip-Hop! This is the latest in my series of books documenting Black in Westchester!

You can purchase your copy today on Amazon for $30.00  or you can order an autographed copy directly from me Via Venmo @AJ-Woodson-2 or PayPal http://PayPal.me/BlackWestchestackWestchesterMag or CashApp $MrAJWoodson, add $5 for postage and make sure you email me your mailing address, MrAJWoodson@gmail.com.

Previous article
Yonkers Legal Notice – SO.52-2023 – Bond Ordinance
Next article
Controversial Israeli Developer Sparks Outrage with Plans for New Settlements in Gaza: Kill them and take their land!
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Greenburgh Town Board salutes retiring Town Board member-Ken Jones

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Greenburgh Town Councilman Ken Jones is retiring from the...

Controversial Israeli Developer Sparks Outrage with Plans for New Settlements in Gaza: Kill them and take their land!

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
In a recent social media post shared by Jewish...

Yonkers Legal Notice – SO.52-2023 – Bond Ordinance

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
LEGAL NOTICE The ordinance, a summary of which is published...

The Profound Influence of Black Fathers: Shaping Daughters’ Understanding of Masculinity and Relationships

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
In today's society, the role of Black fathers in...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Greenburgh Town Board salutes retiring Town Board member-Ken Jones

914 Politics 0
Greenburgh Town Councilman Ken Jones is retiring from the...

Controversial Israeli Developer Sparks Outrage with Plans for New Settlements in Gaza: Kill them and take their land!

World News 0
In a recent social media post shared by Jewish...

Yonkers Legal Notice – SO.52-2023 – Bond Ordinance

PUBLIC NOTICES 0
LEGAL NOTICE The ordinance, a summary of which is published...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights