We Got Our Own Thang: A Look At Hip-Hop From The 914 [My New Book]

Finally, my new book, “We Got Our Own Thang: A Look At Hip-Hop From The 914,” is officially out in time for the holidays. After checking out all of the 50th Anniversary celebrations of Hip-Hop, I noticed one region that was often overlooked and underrepresented was the 914. So I present this literary offering to celebrate the role of 914 Hip-Hop in the 50 years of Hip-Hop! This is the latest in my series of books documenting Black in Westchester!

You can purchase your copy today on Amazon for $30.00 or you can order an autographed copy directly from me Via Venmo @AJ-Woodson-2 or PayPal http://PayPal.me/BlackWestchestackWestchesterMag or CashApp $MrAJWoodson, add $5 for postage and make sure you email me your mailing address, MrAJWoodson@gmail.com.

Book Summary: We Got Our Own Thang gives you a look at Hip-Hop from The 914 (Westchester County, New York). The book doesn’t only celebrate the superstars and rap legends that grace its cover, like DMX, Heavy D & The Boyz, Mary J. Blige, Grand Puba, Brand Nubian, Master Of The Ceremony, Pete Rock & CL Smooth and The Lox, but many of the early legends many outside the region may have heard of like the Legendary Collins Brothers who had the ‘King Kong Sound System’ and battled the legendary DJs like Kool DJ AJ and The L Brothers, of Graffiti Artists like REM 311 & LM444 who were highly respected in the 5 boroughs. The book highlights the contributions of individuals of The 914 in the 50-year history of Hip-Hop. The book documents how, while once only thought of as “Upstate New York”, Westchester “Westcheddar” County borders Hip-Hop’s Garden of Eden. Not trying to dispel the fact the Bronx is Hip-Hop’s birthplace, or diss the other boroughs that didn’t recognize Westchester as a Hip-Hop equal. But to show and prove that what was going on in the Bronx hiccupped into the 914, especially its most southern cities like Mount Vernon and Yonkers, which unlike the boroughs or any other region don’t have to cross a bridge to get to the Bronx.

To tell the story, I enlisted the help of some respected voices in Hip-Hop including Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, DMC of the legendary RUN DMC, Kim Osorio (former Editor-In-Chief of the Source), Chuck ‘Jigsaw’ Creekmur (AllHipHop.com), Lord Jamar, Floyd Myers (Heavy D’s older brother), DJ Eddie F, Talent The Comedian, Tri-State Jericko, DJ Mark C of the legendary Collin Brothers, Bobbito aka Kool Bob Love, TQ – Top Quality, and A.L. Dre who illustrated Hip-Hop artists for The Last Word of the Source magazine, even an unexpected Hip-Hop head like the US Congressman of the region, Jamaal Bowman and others who share their memories, favorite songs or videos of 914 artists.

“I feel like artists from the 914 have always been an extension of Harlem and the Bronx. Collectively, the three regions qualify as “uptown,” and I think that was planted in my mind after seeing Heavy D in the “Uptown’s Kickin’ It” video. Personalities of the artists from Yonkers and Mount Vernon were always in line with us in the Bronx, they just had better houses and bigger backyards lol! The sound always felt raw but with just enough musicality to it. The 914 added a little “knock” to their boom bap. They needed a little more swing because they had more backyard barbecues to throw. I didn’t get to enjoy the 914 until I had a car and could drive there. The metro north was cleaner than the subway and the music was a reflection of that. They were the Hip-Hop of our cousins whose parents had better jobs,” Former Editor-In-Chief of The Source Kim Osorio – ‘Your favorite rapper’s favorite writer’ shared.

After reading this book, the author’s aim is for everyone to put some respect on “The 914” when they think about Hip-Hop!

Enjoy the 914 Hip-Hop Playlist I put together on Spotify to promote the book

Look out for the Hardcover Deluxe Version with over 100 pictures coming soon!