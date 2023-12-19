Menu
Controversial Israeli Developer Sparks Outrage with Plans for New Settlements in Gaza: Kill them and take their land!

By: DAMON K JONES

In a recent social media post shared by Jewish Voice for Peace, disturbing revelations have emerged regarding the intentions of a prominent Israeli developer with a history of building illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territory. The post displays a juxtaposition of a destroyed Gaza alongside a schematic for a new Israeli settlement, raising serious concerns about potential violations of international law. This article delves into the details of this controversial situation and its implications for the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Developer in Question

The focus of this controversy is an Israeli real estate firm named Harey Zahav, known for its involvement in constructing illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. These settlements have long been a contentious issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as they are widely viewed as obstacles to peace and have drawn condemnation from the international community.

The Disturbing Advertisement

The Jewish Voice for Peace post highlights advertisements from Harey Zahav that have ignited outrage and concern. The firm’s promotional material unabashedly promotes the idea of settling in Gaza, despite the area’s tumultuous history and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. One of their advertisements boldly declares, “A house on the beach is not a dream! We have begun clearing rubble and fending off squatters.” Another ad goes further, referring to Gaza as the “Land of Israel” and encouraging individuals to “Fight. Liberate. Settle.” It even provides a hotline for people to register their interest in securing a place in the proposed settlement.

The Timing and Context

What adds to the gravity of this situation is the timing and context in which these plans have surfaced. The revelation comes during Hanukkah, a significant Jewish holiday when a coalition of settler groups funded by the Israeli government convened to discuss a “practical” plan for constructing settlements in Gaza. This development is particularly concerning given that it coincides with an Israeli military campaign against Palestinians, a situation that some have labeled a “genocidal war.”

Violation of International Law

If indeed accurate, the proposed settlement in Gaza raises many legal and ethical concerns under international law. Building settlements in occupied territories is considered illegal under various international conventions and United Nations resolutions. These actions are seen as undermining the possibility of a two-state solution and exacerbating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

The controversy surrounding Harey Zahav’s plans for new settlements in Gaza underscores the complexities and challenges of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It highlights the ongoing struggles for territory and sovereignty in the region and the role of developers in perpetuating tensions. While the authenticity and seriousness of these plans remain subjects of investigation and debate, they serve as a stark reminder of the need for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict. International attention and scrutiny are essential to ensuring that actions taken in the region adhere to established legal frameworks and principles of justice.

DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

