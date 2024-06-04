Public Hearing Notice – Archbishop George Leon Harris Square

CORPORATION NOTICE

CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York on the following General Ordinance, to wit:

PROPOSED RESOLUTION

A PROPOSED A RESOLUTION TO RENAME THE PORTION OF BABCOCK PLACE SITUATED BETWEEN THE TRAIN TRACKS AND WOODWORTH AVENUE AS “ARCHBISHOP GEORGE LEON HARRIS SQUARE”