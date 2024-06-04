Menu
Search
PUBLIC NOTICES

Public Hearing – Yonkers Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Projects

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

LEGAL NOTICE
Notice of Public Hearing
The City of Yonkers

The Yonkers City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. on the 4 th floor in the City Council Chambers in Yonkers City Hall for the purpose of hearing public comments on the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) $2MM projects: Project #4040CVPS66, Hoarders Assistance/Family Service Society of Yonkers; Peacemobile/YMCA of Yonkers; and Y-Zone/Westchester County Association. The CDBG program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and provides resources to eligible local governments for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure, and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefitting
low/moderate income persons. The hearing will provide further information about the progress of the ongoing CDBG projects. Comments related to the effectiveness of administration of the CDBG projects will also be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.

The City Council Chambers is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact Sunday Tinelle by calling 914 377-6619 or by email at sunday.tinelle@yonkersny.gov at least one week in advance of the hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may also be submitted to her until Friday, June 28.

Previous article
CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS – PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Next article
Public Hearing Notice – Archbishop George Leon Harris Square
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Did Mondaire Jones turn his back on the Black community by not supporting Jamaal Bowman? The Congressional Black Caucus says YES!

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Former House member Mondaire Jones caused a stir among...

WBPC responds to NBEAF: ‘You can’t speak for Black people in CD 16 when you have done No Work for Black people in CD16

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Controversy Surrounds National Black Empowerment Action Fund's Support for...

Public Hearing Notice – Archbishop George Leon Harris Square

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby...

CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS – PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Did Mondaire Jones turn his back on the Black community by not supporting Jamaal Bowman? The Congressional Black Caucus says YES!

914 Politics 0
Former House member Mondaire Jones caused a stir among...

WBPC responds to NBEAF: ‘You can’t speak for Black people in CD 16 when you have done No Work for Black people in CD16

914 Politics 0
Controversy Surrounds National Black Empowerment Action Fund's Support for...

Public Hearing Notice – Archbishop George Leon Harris Square

PUBLIC NOTICES 0
CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights