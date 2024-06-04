Public Hearing – Yonkers Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Projects

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing

The City of Yonkers

The Yonkers City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. on the 4 th floor in the City Council Chambers in Yonkers City Hall for the purpose of hearing public comments on the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) $2MM projects: Project #4040CVPS66, Hoarders Assistance/Family Service Society of Yonkers; Peacemobile/YMCA of Yonkers; and Y-Zone/Westchester County Association. The CDBG program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and provides resources to eligible local governments for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure, and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefitting

low/moderate income persons. The hearing will provide further information about the progress of the ongoing CDBG projects. Comments related to the effectiveness of administration of the CDBG projects will also be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.

The City Council Chambers is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact Sunday Tinelle by calling 914 377-6619 or by email at sunday.tinelle@yonkersny.gov at least one week in advance of the hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may also be submitted to her until Friday, June 28.