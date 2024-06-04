Controversy Surrounds National Black Empowerment Action Fund’s Support for George Latimer

The National Black Empowerment Action Fund (NBEAF) has recently announced its support for George Latimer, a Democratic candidate running for office in New York, while simultaneously opposing Congressman Jamaal Bowman. This move has drawn criticism from the Westchester Black Political Conference (WBPC), an organization representing the political interests of Black and Brown people in Westchester County.

According to a report by Politico, NBEAF received substantial funding from a Super PAC founded by Daniel Loeb, a hedge fund billionaire and Republican megadonor who has also directly donated to George Latimer. Loeb has faced controversy in the past for comments he made about Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the first Black woman to serve as Majority Leader of the New York State Senate.

The WBPC has expressed deep concern regarding NBEAF’s motives, citing the organization’s ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a lobbying group that the WBPC claims has consistently failed to prioritize the interests of the Black community. Damon K. Jones, Co-Founder of the WBPC, stated, “It is highly troubling that an organization claiming to advocate for Black people would align itself with AIPAC, which lobbies for billions of dollars to be sent overseas to support war while Black communities continue to face underfunding and neglect.”

Furthermore, the WBPC has condemned NBEAF for labeling Congressman Jamaal Bowman as “too radical” for Black residents of Congressional District 16, arguing that such a statement demonstrates a disconnect from the lived experiences of Black individuals in the district and Westchester County as a whole.

NBEAF’s leadership, which includes Darius Jones, a veteran of AIPAC, and Richard St. Paul, a member of AIPAC’s National Council, has also come under scrutiny. The WBPC has questioned the organization’s lack of history in advocating for Black people and grassroots organizations in Westchester County, suggesting that their sudden involvement in the area raises questions about their true agenda.

In a recent POLITICO article, Darius Jones of the National Black Empowerment Action Fund (NBEAF) suggested that African Americans need to reconsider how they “romanticize” certain Black elected leaders. The Westchester Black Political Conference (WBPC) has issued a strong response to Jones’ statement.

“What the Black community is doing is evaluating you and your absence in our communities,” said a WBPC spokesperson. “You can’t speak for us when you have no track record of working with or for the people of Congressional District 16.”

The WBPC’s response highlights the growing tension between grassroots Black organizations and groups like NBEAF, which has faced criticism for its ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and its lack of involvement in the local Black community.

As the controversy unfolds, both sides remain committed to their respective positions. The WBPC has vowed to continue advocating for policies that uplift and empower Black communities, while NBEAF maintains its support for George Latimer and its belief in the importance of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship, ignoring rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Isreal committing genocide and the International Criminal Court seeking warrants Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity

WBPC Response by BLACK WESTCHESTER MAGAZINE on Scribd

Several other grassroots Westchester organizations have signed on to the WBPC’s statement, including Blacks in Law Enforcement of America, Sandy Bernabei Antiracist Alliance, and 100 Black Fathers for Change. This show of solidarity demonstrates the growing concern among local activists about the need for genuine, community-based representation and advocacy for Black residents in Westchester County.