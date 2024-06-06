Menu
Search
Politics914 Politics

OpenSecrets: Biden Top Recipient of Pro-Israel Money Over 34 Years

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden, the highest recipient of pro-Israel lobby donations over the past 34 years according to OpenSecrets.org, has vehemently defended Israel against war crimes and genocide charges in international courts. This defense comes as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, led by members who have also received significant funding from pro-Israel groups, passed legislation to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its efforts to seek arrest warrants for top Israeli officials.

OpenSecrets data reveals that Biden has received a staggering $5,688,069 from pro-Israel groups and individuals throughout his political career as a Senator, Vice President, and now President. In response to the ICC’s probe into alleged war crimes committed by Israel during the war in Gaza, Biden called the actions “outrageous” and stated, “There is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas.”

The House’s Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, which aims to bar US entry and restrict US-based property transactions for ICC officials involved in the probe, was heavily promoted by lawmakers who have also benefited from pro-Israel lobby money. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who pushed the bill, has received $491,126 from pro-Israel lobbyists. Other key supporters include House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul (R-TX), who has received $790,085; Chip Roy (R-TX), who has received $43,979; and Brian Mast (R-FL), who has received $610,196 from pro-Israel lobbying groups.

Critics argue that the actions of both Biden and the House representatives demonstrate a disregard for international law and the ICC’s authority to investigate potential war crimes. They maintain that the significant pro-Israel donations raise questions about the influence of special interest groups on U.S. foreign policy and the government’s willingness to hold allies accountable for human rights abuses.

Supporters of Biden and the House bill contend that the ICC’s probe is politically motivated and that Israel has a right to defend itself against Hamas, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization. They argue that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is complex and cannot be reduced to a simple matter of war crimes.

The data comes from OpenSecrets’ analysis of Federal Election Commission filings and other public records. The non-partisan group has tracked the influence of money on electoral politics for nearly 40 years.

As the U.S. grapples with its response to the ICC’s investigation and the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, voters must scrutinize their elected officials’ financial ties and consider how these connections may shape policy decisions. The debate surrounding the ICC probe and the House’s sanctions bill underscores the need for greater transparency in campaign finance and a deeper examination of the role of special interest groups in U.S. politics, particularly concerning matters of international law and human rights.

Previous article
Did Mondaire Jones turn his back on the Black community by not supporting Jamaal Bowman? The Congressional Black Caucus says YES!
Next article
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren Endorses Congressman Jamaal Bowman
DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC Unendorsed Mondaire Jones

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
WORKING FAMILIES PARTY ALSO PULLS ITS FUNDING AND SUPPORT...

Open Letter To George Latimer From Westchester Progressives

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
We are Westchester Progressives, from all walks of life,...

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren Endorses Congressman Jamaal Bowman

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Progressive Senator Is Latest Addition to Broad Democratic Coalition...

Did Mondaire Jones turn his back on the Black community by not supporting Jamaal Bowman? The Congressional Black Caucus says YES!

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Former House member Mondaire Jones caused a stir among...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC Unendorsed Mondaire Jones

914 Politics 0
WORKING FAMILIES PARTY ALSO PULLS ITS FUNDING AND SUPPORT...

Open Letter To George Latimer From Westchester Progressives

Op Eds & Letters To The Editor 2
We are Westchester Progressives, from all walks of life,...

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren Endorses Congressman Jamaal Bowman

914 Politics 0
Progressive Senator Is Latest Addition to Broad Democratic Coalition...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights