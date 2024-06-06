U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren Endorses Congressman Jamaal Bowman

Progressive Senator Is Latest Addition to Broad Democratic Coalition Backing Congressman Bowman’s Re-election

MOUNT VERNON — Senator Elizabeth Warren today announced her endorsement of Congressman Bowman’s re-election campaign, adding to a strong Democratic coalition that already includes key community, state, and national leaders like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Bernie Sanders, Rep. Nydia Velázquez, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, UAW, 1199 SEIU, DC37, and more.



“Corporate interests are spending millions against Congressman Jamaal Bowman because he’s fighting hard to deliver good jobs, quality education, Medicare for All, and a Green New Deal,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren. “Together, we’ve worked with President Biden to protect renters and have plans to lower housing costs, and I look forward to continued partnership, shoulder-shoulder, to stand up to MAGA extremists and deliver for working families.”

Senator Warren and Congressman Bowman have a long history of joining forces to push for progressive legislative efforts – since her first endorsement in his first primary in 2020. During Congressman Bowman’s first term, Senator Warren and Congressman Bowman co-introduced the Care For All Agenda, which calls for expanding and strengthening the care economy and improving conditions for care workers nationwide. In the Congressman’s second term, the legislators co-authored the bicameral Babies Over Billionaires Act, which would implement a tax on households making over $100 million annually, and invest this revenue in programs that support children. Last year, Congressman Bowman and Senator Warren wrote to President Biden to take executive action on the affordable housing crisis. Just weeks later the President took action to protect tenants’ rights and introduced a Renters Bill of Rights. Most recently, Senator Warren and Congressman Bowman co-led a successful letter urging Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to lengthen the automatic extension period for work permits, resulting in over 800,000 immigrants retaining their jobs and immigration status.



“From demanding billionaires pay their fair share with the support of President Biden to our shared efforts to make housing affordable, protect tenants, and cancel student debt, I’m proud to call Senator Warren a partner in our progressive vision. She knows firsthand how to fight back against the billionaire class, and I’m proud to have Senator Warren in our corner,” said Congressman Jamaal Bowman. “Together, we’re united in our mission to build a brighter, more equitable future for all, where the needs of working people are uplifted and corporations are held to account.”



Asthe June 25 primary draws closer, the coalition supporting Bowman has grown daily, mobilizing the campaign to increase its ability to connect with voters, and empowering community members to speak with more and more fellow voters. In just the first week of June so far, Bowman supporters have quadrupled their average weekly number of doors knocked compared to May, and the campaign has received over 500 unique sign ups for events.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman’s campaign for re-election has been endorsed by Democratic leadership, members of Congress, and local electeds including Senator Bernie Sanders, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, House Minority Whip Katherine Clarke, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Congresswoman Cori Bush, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Congresswoman Summer Lee, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, State Senator Jamaal Bailey, New York City Councilmember Kevin Riley, Mount Vernon City Councilmember Derrick Thompson, Hastings-on-Hudson Mayor Nicola Armacost, Hastings-on-Hudson Trustee Georgia Lopez, Hastings-on-Hudson Trustee Douglass Alligood, Mamaroneck Trustee Leilani Yizar Reid, and Mamaroneck Trustee Manny Rawlings. Bowman has also been endorsed by organizations across issue areas including 350 Action, 504 Dems, Alliance for Quality Education, Bend The Arc Jewish Action, Congressional Black Caucus PAC, Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR) SEIU, Citizen Action of NY, College Democrats, DC37, Friends of the Earth Action, Human Rights Campaign PAC, IfNotNow, Indivisible Brooklyn, Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, Justice Democrats, League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, Make the Road Action, Muslim Democratic Club of NY, National Nurses United, New York Communities for Change, New York Progressive Action Network (NYPAN), New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), Our Revolution, People’s Action, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, SEIU 1199, Sierra Club Independent Action, Sunrise Movement, Teachers Unify To End Gun Violence, The Jewish Vote, UAW Region 9A, and the Working Families Party.

