Menu
Search
Politics914 Politics

Did Mondaire Jones turn his back on the Black community by not supporting Jamaal Bowman? The Congressional Black Caucus says YES!

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

Former House member Mondaire Jones caused a stir among progressive Democrats and the Westchester Black community after endorsing Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s primary opponent, George Latimer. Jones’s decision to back Latimer has drawn sharp criticism from his former colleagues, particularly those in the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and members of the Westchester Black community.

It has been reported that Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., expressed her disbelief, stating, “I am appalled.”

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Penn. called the endorsement “incredibly disappointing.” “Here we have a former CPC and CBC member who’s endorsing against both a Progressive and Black man who was the first Black man in his seat,” she said. “So it couldn’t be me. But I think and I hope that people will look at that for what that is.”

“It’s disgusting,” said Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., “Is that who he wants to be? Someone that the members can’t even trust? Someone that the members know will be your friend one day, and then as soon as it’s beneficial to him, will completely not only turn on you, but will go and support the person that is challenging you?

Jones defended his endorsement, citing his long-standing relationship with Latimer and the need to stand up for his Jewish constituents, as he and Bowman hold “deeply different views on Israel.” Pro-Israel Democratic donors and groups have heavily invested in unseating Bowman this election cycle.

Mondaire Jones’ endorsement of George Latimer, Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s primary opponent, has sparked outrage among grassroots activists and progressive Democrats, particularly within the Black community. Many see Jones’ decision as a clear sign that he is turning his back on the Black community and disregarding the importance of Black representation in Congress.

Bowman, the first Black representative in his district, has been a strong progressive voice and an ally to the Black community. Jones, a former member of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), has drawn sharp criticism for endorsing Latimer, with some viewing it as a betrayal of his former colleagues and the constituents they represent.

Many Westchester critics argue that Jones’ endorsement of Latimer disregards the plight of the Palestinian people, an issue that has gained increasing attention from world leaders and human rights advocates. These activists assert that Israel’s actions towards Palestinians amount to genocide, and they believe that Jones’ support for Latimer, who is backed by pro-Israel groups, essentially ignores this pressing concern.

The strong reactions from CBC members and grassroots activists suggest that Jones’ decision has exacerbated a party that is already divided. Many view his actions as prioritizing his own political interests over the needs and concerns of the Black community and failing to stand up for the rights of Palestinians.

Jones faces a competitive race against Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who has also received money from AIPAC. Jones’s endorsement of Latimer may have far-reaching consequences for his standing within the Black community and his relationships with former colleagues in the CBC. Jones’s loss of the support of the Black community is a crucial blow for Democrats trying to gain control of the House of Representatives in CD 17. Jones’s actions just proved the old saying in the Black community, ” Just Because You’re My Skinfolk, Dont Mean You’re My Kinfolk. The controversy surrounding his decision has added fuel to the already heated debate about the importance of Black representation, solidarity within the Black political community, and the role of pro-Israel Super PACs like AIPAC in shaping Westchester politics.

Previous article
WBPC responds to NBEAF: ‘You can’t speak for Black people in CD 16 when you have done No Work for Black people in CD16
DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

WBPC responds to NBEAF: ‘You can’t speak for Black people in CD 16 when you have done No Work for Black people in CD16

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Controversy Surrounds National Black Empowerment Action Fund's Support for...

Public Hearing Notice – Archbishop George Leon Harris Square

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby...

Public Hearing – Yonkers Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Projects

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
LEGAL NOTICENotice of Public HearingThe City of Yonkers The...

CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS – PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

WBPC responds to NBEAF: ‘You can’t speak for Black people in CD 16 when you have done No Work for Black people in CD16

914 Politics 0
Controversy Surrounds National Black Empowerment Action Fund's Support for...

Public Hearing Notice – Archbishop George Leon Harris Square

PUBLIC NOTICES 0
CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby...

Public Hearing – Yonkers Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Projects

PUBLIC NOTICES 0
LEGAL NOTICENotice of Public HearingThe City of Yonkers The...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights