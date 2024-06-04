Did Mondaire Jones turn his back on the Black community by not supporting Jamaal Bowman? The Congressional Black Caucus says YES!

Former House member Mondaire Jones caused a stir among progressive Democrats and the Westchester Black community after endorsing Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s primary opponent, George Latimer. Jones’s decision to back Latimer has drawn sharp criticism from his former colleagues, particularly those in the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and members of the Westchester Black community.

It has been reported that Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., expressed her disbelief, stating, “I am appalled.”

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Penn. called the endorsement “incredibly disappointing.” “Here we have a former CPC and CBC member who’s endorsing against both a Progressive and Black man who was the first Black man in his seat,” she said. “So it couldn’t be me. But I think and I hope that people will look at that for what that is.”

“It’s disgusting,” said Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., “Is that who he wants to be? Someone that the members can’t even trust? Someone that the members know will be your friend one day, and then as soon as it’s beneficial to him, will completely not only turn on you, but will go and support the person that is challenging you?

Jones defended his endorsement, citing his long-standing relationship with Latimer and the need to stand up for his Jewish constituents, as he and Bowman hold “deeply different views on Israel.” Pro-Israel Democratic donors and groups have heavily invested in unseating Bowman this election cycle.

Mondaire Jones’ endorsement of George Latimer, Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s primary opponent, has sparked outrage among grassroots activists and progressive Democrats, particularly within the Black community. Many see Jones’ decision as a clear sign that he is turning his back on the Black community and disregarding the importance of Black representation in Congress.

Bowman, the first Black representative in his district, has been a strong progressive voice and an ally to the Black community. Jones, a former member of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), has drawn sharp criticism for endorsing Latimer, with some viewing it as a betrayal of his former colleagues and the constituents they represent.

Many Westchester critics argue that Jones’ endorsement of Latimer disregards the plight of the Palestinian people, an issue that has gained increasing attention from world leaders and human rights advocates. These activists assert that Israel’s actions towards Palestinians amount to genocide, and they believe that Jones’ support for Latimer, who is backed by pro-Israel groups, essentially ignores this pressing concern.

The strong reactions from CBC members and grassroots activists suggest that Jones’ decision has exacerbated a party that is already divided. Many view his actions as prioritizing his own political interests over the needs and concerns of the Black community and failing to stand up for the rights of Palestinians.

Jones faces a competitive race against Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who has also received money from AIPAC. Jones’s endorsement of Latimer may have far-reaching consequences for his standing within the Black community and his relationships with former colleagues in the CBC. Jones’s loss of the support of the Black community is a crucial blow for Democrats trying to gain control of the House of Representatives in CD 17. Jones’s actions just proved the old saying in the Black community, ” Just Because You’re My Skinfolk, Dont Mean You’re My Kinfolk. The controversy surrounding his decision has added fuel to the already heated debate about the importance of Black representation, solidarity within the Black political community, and the role of pro-Israel Super PACs like AIPAC in shaping Westchester politics.