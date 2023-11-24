Menu
Search
Politics

One on One with County Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:


Join us for an insightful and candid one-on-one interview as Black Westchester Magazine Publisher Damon K. Jones sits down with Westchester County Legislator Tyrae Woodson Samuels, the Majority Whip representing District 13, which includes Mount Vernon. In this engaging conversation, they tackle pressing issues that affect the community and explore practical solutions for both his district and the wider Westchester County.

Legislator Samuels shares his perspectives on crucial topics such as crime and violence, discussing the challenges and opportunities for improving safety and security in his district. Additionally, he delves into housing issues, shedding light on the pressing need for affordable housing and initiatives to address this critical matter.

The interview also covers a range of social issues that impact the lives of Westchester County residents. Legislator Samuels provides valuable insights into his vision for fostering a stronger sense of community and addressing the unique concerns of his constituents.

Discover the thoughtful and innovative ideas that Legislator Samuels has in store for Westchester County, as he discusses his solutions and plans for a better future. Don’t miss this informative and thought-provoking conversation that aims to make a positive impact on the lives of those in District 13 and beyond. Subscribe now and stay tuned for more in-depth interviews with influential voices in our community.

Previous article
New York State Unified Court System Seeks Applicants for Court Officer-Trainee Positions in Upstate Districts
DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

New York State Unified Court System Seeks Applicants for Court Officer-Trainee Positions in Upstate Districts

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
New York, NY – The New York State Unified...

Black Love Series: What You Eat Reflects on Your Relationship

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Black people seem to be the hardest hit when...

Understanding the Impact of Mother and Father Wounds: Effects on Relationships and Well-being

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
To foster prosperous and loving relationships, Black men and...

William Wagstaff Announces Run For Westchester County District Attorney

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
WILLIAM WAGSTAFF, RENOWNED CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND ADVOCATE, ANNOUNCES...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

New York State Unified Court System Seeks Applicants for Court Officer-Trainee Positions in Upstate Districts

Uncategorized 0
New York, NY – The New York State Unified...

Black Love Series: What You Eat Reflects on Your Relationship

Black Love Series 0
Black people seem to be the hardest hit when...

Understanding the Impact of Mother and Father Wounds: Effects on Relationships and Well-being

Black Love Series 0
To foster prosperous and loving relationships, Black men and...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights