Menu
Search
Health & WellnessHealth and WellnessThe Health Mindset

Living an Alkaline Lifestyle to Benefit Your Longevity

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

An alkaline diet’s premise is that the nutrients found in supplements, alkalizing foods, and water can bring the body back to balance. These vitamins, minerals, and herbs infuse the body with new energy, vitality, and better health.

We must be mindful of consuming alkaline foods and water to feed nutrients and neutralize acids and toxins in the blood.

When your body’s pH balance is off-balance,’ the body tries to correct that sensitive pH balance. That process shows up as uncomfortable symptoms, including colds, allergies, diseases, viruses, and bacteria.

Extended acidosis can be destructive to your body and increases the risk for several unfavorable health conditions, including:

  • Hypertension, stroke, heart disease

.An alkaline diet that is full of minerals like potassium and magnesium, which help to keep the blood pressure healthy. More alkalising foods in the diet lead to a minimized risk for heart disease.

  • Kidney stones

 As we age, kidney function declines, and the risk of kidney stones increases. The best way to prevent this is an alkaline diet.

  • Muscle mass

An alkaline diet high in fruits and vegetables for the elderly decreased the net acid load and preserved muscle mass. Just add fruits or vegetables to every meal. A small price for a life of freedom!

  • Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented and corrected (sometimes reversed) with an alkaline diet.

You must speak to your doctor before changing your diet since it will affect their blood sugar levels – and medication. 

  • Cancer and chemotherapy

It’s also known that cancer cells thrive in an acid environment but die off in an alkaline environment. There is no conclusive proof that this is only due to the pH, but an alkaline diet would certainly help prevent cancer cells from appearing in the first place. Preliminary studies indicate that an alkaline diet can increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy drugs – and again, it’s vital to consult the client’s GP before making dietary changes.

  • Infertility

The male reproductive system thrives in alkalinity. A woman with a low womb pH is less likely to conceive. Little wonder that infertility is on the rise when the typical diet is so acid-forming.

  • Lower back pain

Here are several reasons why more and more people suffer from lower back pain; a sedentary lifestyle and obesity at the top, and magnesium in the diet –something alkaline food has plenty 

There are also bone disorders like premature aging, osteoporosis, and osteopenia—other body dysfunctions such as hormone imbalance, aching muscles, and yeast or fungal overgrowth.

And then the good stuff…

An alkaline diet provides an abundance of vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and fiber.

This, in turn, means

  • a healthier colon
  • lower cholesterol
  • weight loss
  • stable blood sugar
  • a healthy immune system
  • increased energy
  • the decrease in autoimmune symptoms
  • reversal of metabolic syndrome
  • and goodbye to headaches, acid reflux, slow digestion, and more

An alkaline diet encompasses mind, body, and spirit, giving you energy, wellness, and happiness – without giving up on things you love. When you feed your body foods high in alkaline, you are providing it the proper nutrients and nourishments for optimum health and wellness. 

Previous article
One on One with County Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels
Next article
The Continued Disrespect of Black Women Is a Health Crisis By Kisha Skipper
DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Navigating the Shift: A Personal Reflection on Congressional Districts 16 & 17 by Tasha Young

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
As a devoted advocate for humanity, I find myself...

The Continued Disrespect of Black Women Is a Health Crisis By Kisha Skipper

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
More than 60 years since Malcolm X’s speech declaring...

One on One with County Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr5bC-RMD9A Join us for an insightful and candid one-on-one interview...

New York State Unified Court System Seeks Applicants for Court Officer-Trainee Positions in Upstate Districts

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
New York, NY – The New York State Unified...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Navigating the Shift: A Personal Reflection on Congressional Districts 16 & 17 by Tasha Young

914 Politics 0
As a devoted advocate for humanity, I find myself...

The Continued Disrespect of Black Women Is a Health Crisis By Kisha Skipper

Health & Wellness 0
More than 60 years since Malcolm X’s speech declaring...

One on One with County Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels

914 Politics 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr5bC-RMD9A Join us for an insightful and candid one-on-one interview...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights