Living an Alkaline Lifestyle to Benefit Your Longevity

An alkaline diet’s premise is that the nutrients found in supplements, alkalizing foods, and water can bring the body back to balance. These vitamins, minerals, and herbs infuse the body with new energy, vitality, and better health.

We must be mindful of consuming alkaline foods and water to feed nutrients and neutralize acids and toxins in the blood.

When your body’s pH balance is off-balance,’ the body tries to correct that sensitive pH balance. That process shows up as uncomfortable symptoms, including colds, allergies, diseases, viruses, and bacteria.

Extended acidosis can be destructive to your body and increases the risk for several unfavorable health conditions, including:

Hypertension, stroke, heart disease

.An alkaline diet that is full of minerals like potassium and magnesium, which help to keep the blood pressure healthy. More alkalising foods in the diet lead to a minimized risk for heart disease.

Kidney stones

As we age, kidney function declines, and the risk of kidney stones increases. The best way to prevent this is an alkaline diet.

Muscle mass

An alkaline diet high in fruits and vegetables for the elderly decreased the net acid load and preserved muscle mass. Just add fruits or vegetables to every meal. A small price for a life of freedom!

Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented and corrected (sometimes reversed) with an alkaline diet.

You must speak to your doctor before changing your diet since it will affect their blood sugar levels – and medication.

Cancer and chemotherapy

It’s also known that cancer cells thrive in an acid environment but die off in an alkaline environment. There is no conclusive proof that this is only due to the pH, but an alkaline diet would certainly help prevent cancer cells from appearing in the first place. Preliminary studies indicate that an alkaline diet can increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy drugs – and again, it’s vital to consult the client’s GP before making dietary changes.

Infertility

The male reproductive system thrives in alkalinity. A woman with a low womb pH is less likely to conceive. Little wonder that infertility is on the rise when the typical diet is so acid-forming.

Lower back pain

Here are several reasons why more and more people suffer from lower back pain; a sedentary lifestyle and obesity at the top, and magnesium in the diet –something alkaline food has plenty

There are also bone disorders like premature aging, osteoporosis, and osteopenia—other body dysfunctions such as hormone imbalance, aching muscles, and yeast or fungal overgrowth.

And then the good stuff…

An alkaline diet provides an abundance of vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and fiber.

This, in turn, means

a healthier colon

lower cholesterol

weight loss

stable blood sugar

a healthy immune system

increased energy

the decrease in autoimmune symptoms

reversal of metabolic syndrome

and goodbye to headaches, acid reflux, slow digestion, and more

An alkaline diet encompasses mind, body, and spirit, giving you energy, wellness, and happiness – without giving up on things you love. When you feed your body foods high in alkaline, you are providing it the proper nutrients and nourishments for optimum health and wellness.