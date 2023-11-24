Menu
New York State Unified Court System Seeks Applicants for Court Officer-Trainee Positions in Upstate Districts

By: DAMON K JONES

New York, NY – The New York State Unified Court System is actively recruiting candidates for the position of NYS Court Officer-Trainee in its upstate districts, spanning Judicial Districts 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8, encompassing Central, Western, and Northern New York. As part of this recruitment drive, the court system is set to conduct the NYS Court Officer-Trainee Examination at designated upstate test centers from April 20, 2024, to May 3, 2024. Prospective candidates interested in these positions can submit their online exam applications between January 3, 2024, and February 14, 2024, until 10:00 a.m.

New York State Court Officers hold a crucial role as peace officers, tasked with providing law enforcement and security services while maintaining order within more than 300 courtrooms and associated facilities across the state. This position offers exciting opportunities for growth and advancement through competitive testing processes or by joining specialized teams and departments. Experienced NYS Court Officers may also progress into roles as security managers and coordinators responsible for overseeing security operations within courts and districts.

Effective April 1, 2024, the starting salary for NYS Court Officer-Trainees will be $56,411. These trainees are eligible for an annual Uniform and Equipment Allowance of $1,565, as well as an annual Security and Law Enforcement Differential of $825. After successfully completing a two-year traineeship, individuals will be promoted to the title of New York State Court Officer at Judicial Grade 19, which comes with a starting salary of $68,593 as of April 1, 2025.

In addition to competitive pay, the benefits of this position include a regular work schedule, 20 paid vacation days in the first year (increasing to 27 days after seven years), 13 paid holidays annually, and excellent health insurance and retirement benefits.

To qualify for the NYS Court Officer-Trainee position, candidates must meet the following minimum requirements:

  • Successfully pass the NYS Court Officer-Trainee Exam (JG-16).
  • Hold a high school diploma or GED.
  • At the time of appointment to the Court Officers Academy, candidates must be at least 20½ years of age, a New York State resident, a U.S. citizen, and possess a valid NYS driver’s license. (Court Officer-Trainees undergo four months of basic training, including physical, tactical, legal instruction, and safety and weapons training.)

Chief Administrative Judge Zayas emphasized the vital role played by New York State Court Officers in maintaining the delivery of justice, ensuring safe and orderly courtroom proceedings, and serving as ambassadors between the court system and local communities. He highlighted the commitment of the New York State Unified Court System to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the workplace, encouraging qualified candidates from all backgrounds to consider this rewarding career opportunity in public service.

For more information about the examination and the application process or to explore career opportunities within the New York State Court System, visit the official website at NYS Court Officer-Trainee Examination 45-834 | NYCOURTS.GOV.

DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

