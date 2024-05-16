NYWFP Condemns Racist Comments by Westchester County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Terry Degatano

WESTCHESTER, NY—In response to a series of offensive posts by the Vice Chair of the Westchester County Democratic Committee on George Latimer’s Facebook page, Jennifer Cabrera and Peter Bernstein of the Westchester-Putnam Chapter of the New York Working Families Party have issued the following statement:

“We strongly condemn the harmful comments made by Latimer supporter and Vice Chair of the Westchester County Democratic Committee Terry Degatano. Her comments repeat racist stereotypes about Black men and call for the Congressman to suffer a stroke. When others objected, Vice Chair Degatano doubled down on her racist statements. This behavior is unacceptable from any person, much less a member of the County Democratic Committee’s leadership team. We urge George Latimer to denounce racist rhetoric from his supporters and for the Westchester County Democratic Committee to remove Degatano from her position in party leadership immediately.”

Black Westchester obtained screenshots of some of the comments made by Degatano on George Latimer’s Facebook post on the News 12 CD-16 debate

Black Westchester reached out to members of the Westchester County Democratic Committee by email including Chairwoman Suzanne M. Berger and Vice Chair Terry Degatano for a response or quote on the aforementioned Facebook comments of Degatano. While there is nothing wrong or illegal with a member of the county committee leadership supporting a candidate, is this acceptable behavior?

“Political dialogue can get heated and contentious. The remarks extracted below were not made on behalf of the Westchester County Democratic Committee. It’s my hope that all participants in the process will engage, civilly, without resort to racist, antisemitic, homophobic, islamophobic, ableist or other disparaging comments. I have personally made this point several times this season. This Democratic Party will continue to strive to be a home for all civic minded voters striving to protect and preserve our county and our country,” Westchester County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Susan Berger shared with Black Westchester

We have not heard back from Degatano. If she does send a statement of quote we will update the article. We know we are in the middle of silly season and this is a very heated and highly publicized race, so we ask you, do you feel this is acceptable behavior from a member of the county committee leadership? We would like to hear your thoughts below in the comment section.