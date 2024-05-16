Menu
Search
914 Politics

NYWFP Condemns Racist Comments by Westchester County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Terry Degatano

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

WESTCHESTER, NY—In response to a series of offensive posts by the Vice Chair of the Westchester County Democratic Committee on George Latimer’s Facebook page, Jennifer Cabrera and Peter Bernstein of the Westchester-Putnam Chapter of the New York Working Families Party have issued the following statement:

“We strongly condemn the harmful comments made by Latimer supporter and Vice Chair of the Westchester County Democratic Committee Terry Degatano. Her comments repeat racist stereotypes about Black men and call for the Congressman to suffer a stroke. When others objected, Vice Chair Degatano doubled down on her racist statements. This behavior is unacceptable from any person, much less a member of the County Democratic Committee’s leadership team. We urge George Latimer to denounce racist rhetoric from his supporters and for the Westchester County Democratic Committee to remove Degatano from her position in party leadership immediately.”

Black Westchester obtained screenshots of some of the comments made by Degatano on George Latimer’s Facebook post on the News 12 CD-16 debate

Black Westchester reached out to members of the Westchester County Democratic Committee by email including Chairwoman Suzanne M. Berger and Vice Chair Terry Degatano for a response or quote on the aforementioned Facebook comments of Degatano. While there is nothing wrong or illegal with a member of the county committee leadership supporting a candidate, is this acceptable behavior?

“Political dialogue can get heated and contentious. The remarks extracted below were not made on behalf of the Westchester County Democratic Committee. It’s my hope that all participants in the process will engage, civilly, without resort to racist, antisemitic, homophobic, islamophobic, ableist or other disparaging comments. I have personally made this point several times this season. This Democratic Party will continue to strive to be a home for all civic minded voters striving to protect and preserve our county and our country,” Westchester County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Susan Berger shared with Black Westchester

We have not heard back from Degatano. If she does send a statement of quote we will update the article. We know we are in the middle of silly season and this is a very heated and highly publicized race, so we ask you, do you feel this is acceptable behavior from a member of the county committee leadership? We would like to hear your thoughts below in the comment section.

Previous article
Public Hearing Notice: “REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS FOR EXPEDITORS”
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Public Hearing Notice: “REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS FOR EXPEDITORS”

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -

Mount Vernon Police Boycott Mayor’s Police Week Celebration Amid Ongoing Tension

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Police Week is an annual observance that pays tribute...

Call To Action From A Former Foster Youth For May, “National Foster Care Awareness Month” By Tanya Cooper

Black Westchester Black Westchester -
National Foster Care Month is an initiative of the...

Bowman and Latimer Face-Off In News 12 CD-16 Primary Debate

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Congressman Bowman defends his seat against Latimer's Undefeated Record...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights