Menu
Search
914 Politics

Unmasking Racism in Westchester: The Hidden Agenda Behind George Latimer’s Campaign

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

Yesterday, numerous groups gathered outside Republican David Berkoff’s home for a fundraiser for Democrat George Latimer, sponsored by the Republican group Professional Group Plan.

As attendees engaged with each other, those outside Berkoff’s home were asked if they identified as Republicans, and the response was overwhelmingly affirmative.

During the event, one couple inquired about being a Republican at a Democratic candidate fundraiser. The man expressed his long-standing support for AIPAC. While he was engaged in a thoughtful debate with a protestor, the woman with him interrupted, stating that Congressman Jamaal Bowman was solely focused on Black justice and his people. She added, “I need someone who cares about Jews, not his people!

This incident highlights the racism present in Westchester. For Black individuals not seeking political handouts, it is evident how deeply rooted racism is in this campaign. What’s even more disheartening is that Black people are being given this information and still don’t believe it. They don’t recognize that supporting George Latimer means supporting racist white people who are using him as a pawn to remove the first Black Congressman. So I ask the Black supporters of George Latimer, if they dont want Bowman to do for Black people, what do you think they want George Latimer to do for you? 

Some white supporters of George Latimer do not want to see a Black man in office or show support for Black people. As the woman emphasized, she desires someone who prioritizes Jewish concerns over those of Black individuals.

The question arises: How can George Latimer claim to be a friend of Black people while accepting money from individuals who disregard Black issues and concerns?

Unfortunately, George Latimer has embraced this problematic stance. He has accepted millions from the racist AIPAC, taken money from MAGA Republicans, and accepted the strings attached to these funds. Despite his claims of connection to Mount Vernon, by assoiating himself with  he appears distant from its Black roots, a point he often tries to argue against. As I write This article, he should feel more ashamed than I do.

Regrettably for George, regardless of the election outcome, his legacy will be associated with the face of a racist Westchester.

Previous article
NYWFP Condemns Racist Comments by Westchester County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Terry Degatano
Next article
WASS Letter To The Editor For Black Westchester
DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Supporting a Black elected official as imbecilic as Bowman and deriding Black Americans such as Condoleeza Rice, Eric Adams, Tim Scott and other quality individuals is an enduring problem – YOUR problem. Persons educated in geopolitics, economics – and fundamental decency should the electoral aspirations of ALL people; not dopes full of illiterate hate, socialist tropes and lack of familiarity with locks versus fire alarms. He’s a loser – internalize that for your own sake.

    • So where did you see or read Black Westchester deriding Eric Adams or Condoleeza Rice and Tim Scott. You must have us confused with some other site. If you can back up your claims please do. Atleast know something about the website you are commenting on

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Leads Senate Confirmation Of Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden as New Commissioner of the NYS Office of Children & Family Services (OCFS).

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Leads Senate Confirmation of...

Westchester & Rockland Juneteenth Celebrations

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and...

WASS Letter To The Editor For Black Westchester

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Thank you for featuring Dr. Courtney Williams from Westchester...

NYWFP Condemns Racist Comments by Westchester County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Terry Degatano

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
WESTCHESTER, NY—In response to a series of offensive posts...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Leads Senate Confirmation Of Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden as New Commissioner of the NYS Office of Children & Family Services (OCFS).

914 Spotlight 0
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Leads Senate Confirmation of...

Westchester & Rockland Juneteenth Celebrations

BW News 0
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and...

WASS Letter To The Editor For Black Westchester

Op Eds & Letters To The Editor 0
Thank you for featuring Dr. Courtney Williams from Westchester...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights