Unmasking Racism in Westchester: The Hidden Agenda Behind George Latimer’s Campaign

Yesterday, numerous groups gathered outside Republican David Berkoff’s home for a fundraiser for Democrat George Latimer, sponsored by the Republican group Professional Group Plan.

As attendees engaged with each other, those outside Berkoff’s home were asked if they identified as Republicans, and the response was overwhelmingly affirmative.

During the event, one couple inquired about being a Republican at a Democratic candidate fundraiser. The man expressed his long-standing support for AIPAC. While he was engaged in a thoughtful debate with a protestor, the woman with him interrupted, stating that Congressman Jamaal Bowman was solely focused on Black justice and his people. She added, “I need someone who cares about Jews, not his people!“

This incident highlights the racism present in Westchester. For Black individuals not seeking political handouts, it is evident how deeply rooted racism is in this campaign. What’s even more disheartening is that Black people are being given this information and still don’t believe it. They don’t recognize that supporting George Latimer means supporting racist white people who are using him as a pawn to remove the first Black Congressman. So I ask the Black supporters of George Latimer, if they dont want Bowman to do for Black people, what do you think they want George Latimer to do for you?

Some white supporters of George Latimer do not want to see a Black man in office or show support for Black people. As the woman emphasized, she desires someone who prioritizes Jewish concerns over those of Black individuals.

The question arises: How can George Latimer claim to be a friend of Black people while accepting money from individuals who disregard Black issues and concerns?

Unfortunately, George Latimer has embraced this problematic stance. He has accepted millions from the racist AIPAC, taken money from MAGA Republicans, and accepted the strings attached to these funds. Despite his claims of connection to Mount Vernon, by assoiating himself with he appears distant from its Black roots, a point he often tries to argue against. As I write This article, he should feel more ashamed than I do.

Regrettably for George, regardless of the election outcome, his legacy will be associated with the face of a racist Westchester.