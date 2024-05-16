Menu
Search
PUBLIC NOTICES

Public Hearing Notice: “REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS FOR EXPEDITORS”

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Previous article
Mount Vernon Police Boycott Mayor’s Police Week Celebration Amid Ongoing Tension
Next article
NYWFP Condemns Racist Comments by Westchester County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Terry Degatano
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NYWFP Condemns Racist Comments by Westchester County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Terry Degatano

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
WESTCHESTER, NY—In response to a series of offensive posts...

Mount Vernon Police Boycott Mayor’s Police Week Celebration Amid Ongoing Tension

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Police Week is an annual observance that pays tribute...

Call To Action From A Former Foster Youth For May, “National Foster Care Awareness Month” By Tanya Cooper

Black Westchester Black Westchester -
National Foster Care Month is an initiative of the...

Bowman and Latimer Face-Off In News 12 CD-16 Primary Debate

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Congressman Bowman defends his seat against Latimer's Undefeated Record...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

NYWFP Condemns Racist Comments by Westchester County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Terry Degatano

914 Politics 2
WESTCHESTER, NY—In response to a series of offensive posts...

Mount Vernon Police Boycott Mayor’s Police Week Celebration Amid Ongoing Tension

BW News 0
Police Week is an annual observance that pays tribute...

Call To Action From A Former Foster Youth For May, “National Foster Care Awareness Month” By Tanya Cooper

Black Family 1
National Foster Care Month is an initiative of the...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights