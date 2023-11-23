Black Love Series: What You Eat Reflects on Your Relationship

Black people seem to be the hardest hit when it comes to obesity. Black women have the highest rates of obesity compared with other ethnic groups in the United States. About four of five Black American women are categorized as overweight or obese.

A community with weight disparities is a community that ultimately has health disparities. Black people not only experience higher prevalence rates of these health problems, but they’re also more likely to die from them.

Black adults are twice as likely as white adults to have a stroke, twice as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes, and 3 and 1.5 times as likely to have high blood pressure. Black Americans are 2.3 times as likely to die from diabetes complications. Although black women are 10% less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, they’re almost 40% more likely to die.

You might not give the food the importance it deserves in a healthy relationship, but it’s more important than you think. Indeed, being able to get along in the bedroom and sharing compatible interests are two of the most critical ingredients for a successful relationship.

Despite this, food’s role is substantially more important than you may realize now. The nature and quality of our health, as well as the quality of our romantic lives and how long we live, are all significantly impacted by the foods that we eat and the foods that the people we date eat.

Consider that most of us eat anywhere from three to four times every day. And it’s doubtful that you’ll spend more than one or two of those times with the person you’re romantically involved with. In addition, it may become one of the activities that the two of you do together daily, perhaps even more frequently than engaging in sexual activity; it’s important to eat healthy.

In addition, it can change how you feel in the here and now, how you think about how your body looks and feels, how your mood and energy level are affected, and how these things are affected over the long term. Because of this, it is imperative to establish a healthy attitude about food and eating in your relationship from the beginning.

A relationship may become strained if only one of two people is concerned about their health and tries to eat well while the other person needs to make these efforts. If one person enjoys stuffing themselves and then unwinding, while the other prefers to eat several lighter, more nutritious meals throughout the day and is bursting with energy while the first person is passive, this could cause friction between them.

It is essential to remember that the food you eat significantly affects your mood and the sex hormones in your body. After age 30, most men experience a gradual testosterone decline. Because a drop in testosterone sometimes accompanies a decrease in sex drive, many men are led to believe that their lack of interest in having sexual encounters is simply a natural consequence of aging.

Men need to consume foods that raise testosterone levels in their bodies. Men’s diets should include more dark, leafy greens, avocados, berries, cherries, pomegranates, ginger, onions, watermelon, almonds, and walnuts.

Beginning in their midlife, some women notice a significant decrease in sexual desire. In contrast, others see no change, and a small percentage of women report an increase in interest in sex at this time in their lives.

Women should avoid foods like bacon, butter, and gravy that contain a lot of fat to maintain a healthy weight. Avoiding foods high in sugar, fat, and triple carbohydrates, such as soda, cookies, and cake, and foods high in double carbohydrates, such as pasta and fries, is vital for women. These foods can have a negative impact on progesterone, which can lead to estrogen dominance and possibly a diminished sex drive.

Women consuming leafy greens, green tea, walnuts, sunflower seeds, bananas, tomatoes, and avocados are all foods that have been shown to improve women’s sexual performance.

One of the most important aspects of Black love is working through problems concerning food and maintaining health and wellness. Broadening each other’s horizons is essential to lead healthier lives together.