Mayor Adams Considering Revoking Diddy’s Key To The City

COULD DIDDY BECOME FIRST PERSON TO HAVE KEY TO NEW YORK CITY REVOKED?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke with PIX11 on Monday, May 19th and was asked about the shocking footage that surfaced just days earlier of Diddy’s brutally attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie in 2016.

He was asked whether Diddy’s key to New York City, which Adams presented to him during a ceremony in Times Square last September for decades of contributions to music and business, philanthropic support to underserved communities, could be revoked, the mayor said he and his team are currently considering it.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” he said. “The committee and the team, we’ve never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.”

The reporter followed up and asked again, for a more firm response, if he’s considering taking the honor away, Adams replied: “We are taking everything under analysis and the team will come back [to] me with a final determination.”

Diddy, who was born and Harlem and raised in Mount Vernon is currently under federal investigation and facing widespread allegations of abuse and sexual assault, apologized for his behavior in the video and said he’s “committed to be a better man.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said in a statement posted to social media. Black Westchester addressed the video and his apology in the opening of the Sunday, May 19th episode of People Before Politics Radio.

