Experience a Cultural Explosion: Indulge in Global Flavors at the International Food Festival.

Mt. Vernon, NY – May 20, 2024 – The Antigua & Barbuda International Cultural Association (ABICA) in

partnership with the City of Mt. Vernon and the Recreation department are thrilled to announce their

highly anticipated food festival, set to take place on May 25, 2024, at Hartley Park in Mt Vernon, NY from

12:00PM – 7:00PM. This vibrant celebration promises to be a culinary extravaganza, showcasing the rich

and diverse flavors of the Caribbean and beyond.

Dwight Christian, ABICA’s President stated, ‘This Food Fest, Cultural Explosion will be a time to

remember. The only thing you are required to bring is a healthy appetite and you will leave quite

contented!!! We look forward to a great time and a successful event!”

Adding to the festive atmosphere and bringing the high energy, the DJ lineup promises to set the stage on

fire. Antigua’s renowned DJ MoBetta and Lyve Energee are among the talented disc jockeys ready to

ignite the dance floor with electrifying beats.

A wide variety of food vendors await, presenting an eclectic selection ranging from delectable seafood to

mouthwatering BBQ, savory vegan delights to irresistible cupcakes, and more. From the renowned

Cousins Maine Lobster and Yumbro to the Cupcake Cutie Boutique and Dr. Moss Jamaica, among others,

there’s something to satisfy every palate.

Mt Vernon Commissioner of Recreation, Kathleen Walker-Pinckney, notes “We are delighted to co-

sponsor the ABICA international food festival at Hartley Park, as it brings residents and visitors alike

together for food, music and family fun. Wear your dancing shoes!”

Paddy “The Griot” Simon, Antigua & Barbuda historian, emphasized the significance of the event: “Ah a

wa say, a who say.” (Swahili). English translation: “It’s not what is said, but it’s who said it.” This proverb

highlights the importance of cultural authenticity and the value of experiencing the true flavors and

traditions directly from those who embody them, making the festival a unique and enriching celebration

of heritage.

The ABICA food festival is made possible through the generous support of sponsors: Sidewalk University,

Antigua and Barbuda Association United, Pure Raw Honey, Studio 52 Laundry Ltd., Double Door Event

Space and Linkridge radio, whose contributions have helped bring this event to life.

The ABICA food festival promises to be an afternoon filled with delicious food, lively music, and cultural

performances, making it a family-fun admission-free event for all.

For more information about the ABICA food festival, please visit www.abicassociation.com or call 914-

315-9539.

About ABICA: Antigua & Barbuda International Cultural Association (ABICA) is a newly established organization committed to promoting cultural experiences and nurturing unity among Antiguan and Barbudan communities in Westchester County and beyond. ABICA serves as a platform for Antiguan and Barbudan nationals, as well as individuals interested in their culture, to unite, celebrate heritage, and engage in cultural exchange. Our mission is to preserve, promote, and showcase the rich cultural traditions, art, music, cuisine, and history of Antigua and Barbuda.