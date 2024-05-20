PBP Radio Episode 395 – Diddy Video, Racism in Westchester Politics, Malcom X Birthday and more!

Check out the captivating 395th episode of Black Westchester presents People Before Politics Radio with your hosts Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson. Tune in as they discuss the most pressing issues affecting our community. The recently surfaced video of Diddy attacking Cassie in a LA hotel and the questionable apology he issued as the video surface, racism in Westchester Politics and the 99th birthday of el–Hajj Malik el–Shabazz better known as Malcolm X and much more!
