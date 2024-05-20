Menu
Search
People Before Politics Radio

PBP Radio Episode 395 – Diddy Video, Racism in Westchester Politics, Malcom X Birthday and more!

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Check out the captivating 395th episode of Black Westchester presents People Before Politics Radio with your hosts Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson. Tune in as they discuss the most pressing issues affecting our community. The recently surfaced video of Diddy attacking Cassie in a LA hotel and the questionable apology he issued as the video surface, racism in Westchester Politics and the 99th birthday of elHajj Malik elShabazz better known as Malcolm X and much more!

Previous article
NYC Mayor Adams Compelled by Prominent Business Leaders to use NYPD on Protesters at Columbia University
Next article
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, for Oct. 7 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Gaza War
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mayor Adams Considering Revoking Diddy’s Key To The City

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
COULD DIDDY BECOME FIRST PERSON TO HAVE KEY TO...

Experience a Cultural Explosion: Indulge in Global Flavors at the International Food Festival.

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Mt. Vernon, NY - May 20, 2024 - The...

Paul Kwame Johnson’s Tribute to Langston Hughes By Allen Lang

Black Westchester Black Westchester -
On May 4th, for the Tenth Annual Yonkers Arts...

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, for Oct. 7 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Gaza War

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
According to a CNN report, The International Criminal Court...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Mayor Adams Considering Revoking Diddy’s Key To The City

Entertainment News 0
COULD DIDDY BECOME FIRST PERSON TO HAVE KEY TO...

Experience a Cultural Explosion: Indulge in Global Flavors at the International Food Festival.

BW - Mount Vernon 0
Mt. Vernon, NY - May 20, 2024 - The...

Paul Kwame Johnson’s Tribute to Langston Hughes By Allen Lang

BW News 0
On May 4th, for the Tenth Annual Yonkers Arts...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights