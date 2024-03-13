Marty Dolan Switches Districts, Now Running In CD-14 Challenging AOC

And Then There Were Two!!!

Jamaal Bowman And George Latimer Face Off One-On-One.

Congressional candidate Mar­tin (“Marty”) Dolan, who was challenging Jamaal Bowman for his seat in the 16th Congressional District, announced he is switching districts and will now be challenging Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 14th Congressional District.

“The most important fight is for NYC’s/NYS’ competitiveness. Tackling a 14% marginal tax rate and 500,000 outmigrations is the overwhelming priority. The best forum for this debate is CD-14 whose representative has squandered her political capital and done far more harm than good for NYC,” Dolan shared with Black Westchester.

You can read Mr. Dolan’s full announcement below…

I am excited to formally announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 14th Congressional District. The June 25th, 2024, primary will be a referendum: are we better or worse off from following Radical policies? We are all for the “progress” implied by the word Progressive. However, within the Progressive movement, there are Radicals whose influence on the Democratic Party is overweight. The impact in NYC is obvious: bail reform a disaster, the National Guard in the subway, toothpaste locked up in drugstores but criminals running free, scarce resources directed to (non-sanctuary) immigrants coming from all over the world. These difficulties must be addressed in the context of a runaway $34 trillion federal debt and NYC’s 14% marginal tax rate. Regional tax inequality is far more exaggerated in the USA than in any other country. Losing 500,000 taxpayers is unsustainable: fixing this must be our overwhelming priority. We also urgently need to “reset” our society’s income inequality and harmonize regional differences in social policy. We call our approach the ‘Hamilton Plan v. 2.0’ in honor of one of our greatest New Yorkers, Alexander Hamilton, who forged the independent colonies into a great republic. The Radicals can’t deliver more than breadcrumbs when they ignore that the primary breadwinners are leaving and brush off taxpayer concerns in favor of abstract populist ideologies. Enough is enough. New Yorkers have seen it all, including scams like the Radicals offer. But we know better that New Yorkers want NYC to be the best city in the best country in the world. Our founders left us the blueprint. “E pluribus unum”: of many, one. We have just drifted off course. Let us move forward together as one people. Let us not wait another two years for the same result. Let us reset on June 25th. It is the honor of a lifetime to ask to represent you in this mission.

Marty Dolan is an experienced strategist, investor, and financial advisor who, over the past 40 years, has helped solve complex problems internationally in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and domestically across the USA. Marty was one of nine children who grew up on Main Street in historic Irvington, one of Westchester’s smallest villages. His Argentinian immigrant father had a family medical practice there for 50 years.

Marty studied economics and the bankruptcy of NYC at Union College and then earned an MBA at Harvard Business School. He has worked extensively in the global risk insurance sector, particularly in helping recover from the global liability crisis, the WTC attack, Hurricane Katrina, and the global financial crisis.

Marty has three grown children, two grandchildren, and many family members living throughout NYC. In his spare time, Marty studies history, is an avid competitive golfer, film writer, restorer of old homes, and a lifelong baseball and Grateful Dead fan!

The in­ter­na­tional fi­nance ex­ec­u­tive and Irv­ing­ton na­tive is the second candidate to drop out of the race for the 16th District, Senior Pastor of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Tuckahoe, Reverend Michael Gerald dropped out the race February 29th. He has vowed to throw his support behind George Latimer.

And then there were two, Westchester County Executive George Latimer is now the lone challenger to Congressman Jamaal Bowman in the June 25th Democratic Primary.

The winner of the Democratic Primary will face off with Chris Wright, the GOP candidate, in the general election. For more information on Marty Dolan, visit his website.