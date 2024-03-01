Rev. Michael Gerald Drops Out Of CD 16 Race & Endorses George Latimer for Congress

Senior Pastor of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Tuckahoe, Reverend Michael Gerald announced Thursday, February 29th, that he is ending his campaign for Congress in New York’s 16th Congressional District (CD16). His decision coincides with the finalization of Congressional district lines in New York. Gerald paused his campaign when George Latimer entered the race; now that George definitely resides within the newly drawn district, Gerald is exiting and will actively campaign for Latimer.

“Many things have changed since I announced my candidacy for Congress in July,” said Rev. Gerald. “But some things have not changed; the residents of CD16 still deserve a congressman who shares our Democratic values and represents them with his votes. Bowman is not that person, on major bills, he has consistently voted against President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He and his extreme left cronies are often the lone Democrats voting with a sea of Republicans.”

Gerald—who is currently a Westchester County Department of Corrections Deputy Commissioner appointed by CE Latimer in January 2021—cited Latimer’s record of progressive accomplishments in his press release.

“George Latimer is the proven leader CD 16 needs now to move our country forward. I have known George for years, he and I share the belief that ‘50 percent of something is better than 100 percent of nothing.’ He and I have worked side by side on issues that directly benefit the Black community, including housing, civil rights, and criminal justice reform, just to name a few.”

Gerald continued, “George’s opponent, Rep. Bowman, does not share my core values. He lacks the sensibilities and personal care for all the district’s constituents. He looks for attention by grandstanding and quarreling on camera to curry publicity. His antics are a waste of time and CD 16’s resources. While Bowman’s been obsessed with exchanging insults with people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, he hasn’t accomplished much for the district or those he claims to fight for most.”

The pastor and former law enforcement officer said he is not surprised by what he calls ‘the vicious, hate-filled rhetoric or avalanche of falsehoods Bowman is running against Latimer.’ Gerald plans to campaign for Latimer actively and says he is dedicated to ensuring a victory for Latimer in the June Democratic primary.

And then there were three! With Gerald officially out of the race, the heated CD16 Congressional race now comes down to CE George Latimer, Marty Dolan, and Congressman Jamaal Bowman, the incumbent running for a third term. The winner of the Democratic Primary will face Black Republican Chris Wright in the General Election in November.

