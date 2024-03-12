In Honor of Black History Month, the Greenburgh Human Rights Advisory Committee presented “A Conversation With Sarah Bracey White,” on Saturday, February 24th at the Greenburgh Public Library

Sarah Bracey White shared her inspirational, personal, and artistic journey, from librarian to poet to author to playwright to performer, as she gave a presentation from her book “Primary Lessons – A Memoir,” to all in attendance, including NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County Executive George Latimer, DCE Ken Jenkins, CD-16 Congressional candidate Marty Dolan, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Board Members Gina Jackson and Ellen Hendrickx.

Left to right: Greenburgh Town Board Members Ellen Hendrickx and Gina Jackson; New York State Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins; Exhibiting photographer Hubert Williams; guest presenter, Sarah Bracey White; Lynn Goodman & Lane Cobb, Greenburgh’s Human Rights Advisory Committee members [Black Westchester]

“In Primary Lessons, writer, performer, arts consultant & guest presenter Sarah White recounts her childhood years in the 1950s and early 1960s, from a brief idyllic-seeming stay as a very young child with a beloved aunt in Philadelphia to a return home to South Carolina to live with her siblings and her single mom, who was doing her best to hold the family together. Although the author chafed at the restrictions imposed by the Jim Crow South, she grows close to her mother and comes to understand the tough choices that have been made, but that doesn’t dampen the author’s determination to leave those limitations behind and forge her own, more independent path,” Amy Nathan, author of “Round and Round Together “and “Take A Seat-Made a Stand,” wrote on the back of the book.

Artist Hubert Williams, whose photographic exhibit of Jazz artists is on display in the multi-purpose room of Greenburgh Public Library, was also in attendance and spoke at the end of the Black History Month event.

“What an incredible honor to witness the remarkable Sarah White grace the podium at the Greenburgh Library, sharing her extraordinary journey through the past, present, and future. Her presence is truly mesmerizing, weaving together tales that leave behind invaluable nuggets of wisdom for us to follow. Sarah’s multifaceted talents as an author, playwright, teacher, and Renaissance woman of our time are nothing short of awe-inspiring. Bravo Sarah! Your brilliance shines brightly, illuminating paths for us all to explore,” Misha Templar Sinclair shared on Facebook.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer lauded Sarah as a “Renaissance Woman.” Sarah Bracey White is the longtime director of the Greenburgh Arts & Culture Committee

Paperback copies and Kindle editions of Sarah’s books are available at CavanKerry Press and Amazon. You can also purchase a hard copy at The Village Bookstore in Pleasantville, NY.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has purchased a book or requested that their local library purchase one. Special appreciation goes to those readers who posted reviews on Amazon or Good Reads!” – Sarah Bracey White.