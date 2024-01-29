Menu
Search
International PoliticsPolitics914 Politics

High-Stakes Legal Battle In Federal Court: President Biden Accused of Complicity in Gaza ‘Genocide’ Case”

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

A federal court in California has initiated a civil case accusing United States President Joe Biden and other senior US officials of complicity in Israel’s actions in Gaza. The lawsuit, filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) on behalf of various parties, alleges that Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin failed to prevent and were complicit in Israel’s actions, which the plaintiffs describe as a “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza.

FEDERAL CASE PDF

During the recent court proceedings, lawyers, activists, and organizers, including doctors in Gaza, presented information about the situation that Palestinians have been facing for nearly four months. Since the conflict began on October 7, over 26,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, following a Hamas attack on Israel that resulted in about 1,100 casualties in Israel.

The CCR is seeking a declaration from the court that the defendants violated their duty under customary international law to prevent Israel from committing genocide against the Palestinian people of Gaza. Additionally, the group is calling for the US to use its influence over Israel to end hostilities against Palestinians in Gaza.

The CCR argues that the US’s support for Israel, including providing weapons, violates the 1948 Genocide Convention. In response, lawyers representing the Biden administration are asserting a narrow legal argument, claiming that the court lacks the authority to rule on this matter. They cite the political doctrine, which concerns the separation of powers in the United States, suggesting that foreign policy, diplomacy, military activities, and relations with allies fall under the purview of the executive branch and are not subject to judicial action by other branches of the US government.

The judge in the case also appeared to question his authority, but he began the proceedings by acknowledging the difficult situation faced by Palestinians in Gaza. Additionally, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to take measures to prevent acts that could be considered genocide in Gaza and do more to assist civilians. However, the ICJ did not call for a ceasefire, despite South Africa’s request for one when presenting the case to the court.

Previous article
Joy-Ann Reid Is Coming To Westchester
DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Joy-Ann Reid Is Coming To Westchester

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Joy-Ann Reid, the host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut &...

PBP Radio Episode 386 – The Attempted GOP Takeover Of Westchester Democratic Party

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
On the 2024 Season Premiere of People Before Politics...

Gaza’s Healthcare Crisis: Israel’s Targeting of Hospitals Sparks Humanitarian Alarm

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Since the start of Israel's military operation in Gaza...

World Court Orders Israel to Prevent Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au0Dsn_d2pw The International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently ordered Israel...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Joy-Ann Reid Is Coming To Westchester

BW News 0
Joy-Ann Reid, the host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut &...

PBP Radio Episode 386 – The Attempted GOP Takeover Of Westchester Democratic Party

People Before Politics Radio 0
On the 2024 Season Premiere of People Before Politics...

Gaza’s Healthcare Crisis: Israel’s Targeting of Hospitals Sparks Humanitarian Alarm

International Politics 0
Since the start of Israel's military operation in Gaza...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights