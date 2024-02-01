Menu
Greenburgh Human Rights Committee Presents A Conversation with Author Sarah Bracey White

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

In Honor of Black History Month, the Greenburgh Human Rights Advisory Committee will present an intimate afternoon with Sarah Bracey White – poet, essayist, playwright, performer and highly published author. Sarah is also Greenburgh's longtime Director of Arts and Culture. She has been honored with
many awards for her community service.

The title of her talk is One Writer’s Life: Meeting the Challenges Head On.

This special event will also offer participants an opportunity to view Imagez of Jazz, an exhibit by photographer Hubert Williams that displays images of jazz artists through the years.

The in-person event will take place at the Greenburgh Public Library, 300 Tarrytown Road, Elmsford, NY 10523 on Saturday, February 24th from 2:30 until 4 pm. The event is open to the public.

High-Stakes Legal Battle In Federal Court: President Biden Accused of Complicity in Gaza ‘Genocide’ Case”
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

