Greenburgh Human Rights Committee Presents A Conversation with Author Sarah Bracey White

In Honor of Black History Month, the Greenburgh Human Rights Advisory Committee will present an intimate afternoon with Sarah Bracey White – poet, essayist, playwright, performer and highly published author. Sarah is also Greenburgh’s longtime Director of Arts and Culture. She has been honored with

many awards for her community service.

The title of her talk is One Writer’s Life: Meeting the Challenges Head On.

This special event will also offer participants an opportunity to view Imagez of Jazz, an exhibit by photographer Hubert Williams that displays images of jazz artists through the years.

The in-person event will take place at the Greenburgh Public Library, 300 Tarrytown Road, Elmsford, NY 10523 on Saturday, February 24th from 2:30 until 4 pm. The event is open to the public.