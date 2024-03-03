Bronx Triangle, Inc. Celebrates Phenomenal Women For Women’s History Month

Bronx Triangle, Incorporated honored 12 local Phenomenal Women, at their annual Award Breakfast. The Standing on Their Shoulders Breakfast honoring Phenomenal Women was held Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Eastwood Manor, Bronx. The event was hosted by Bronx Triangle, Inc., a community-based service group of 12 women. More than 300 guests gathered to pay tribute to 12 “Phenomenal Women.”

During Women’s History Month each year, the organization celebrates women who so graciously give of themselves to their community. The Triangle believes that the number of Phenomenal Women are many, but few are acknowledged for their service.

Mount Vernon’s Brenda L. Crump, Councilwoman Danielle Browne, YSOW’s Jordan Cormier, and Edith Bly-Jenkins were among the honorees.

“I thank God for the Bronx Triangle, Inc providing an opportunity for some Phenomenal Women to receive their flowers, praises, and accolades while they are still amongst the land of the living,” Ms. Brenda L. Crump shared with Black Westchester after the Breakfast.

Other honorees included Mother Katie Robbins, Kenyetta M. Hopkins, Daniella Jackson, Juanita Brown, Reverend Gloria Ford, Karen Angelica Suero, Charisse Rhodes, Debra G. Tirado and Chevone T. Sanon. Tiease Epps-Murray was the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson was the surprise Keynote Speaker and gave a great inspirational speech about the resilience of Black Women, the glass ceilings they shattered, how far they have come, and how far they still have to go, even though they are last to be considered, they are always first when you need them.

Black Westchester salutes all of the Phenomenal Women who were honored.

Bronx Triangle, Inc. is a 501c3 organization that provides service to the Bronx community. Through fundraising efforts, the Triangle has been able to award scholarships to graduating high school students going to college as well as the annual Breakfast for Phenomenal Women.