Bronx Triangle, Inc. Celebrates Phenomenal Women For Women’s History Month

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Bronx Triangle, Incorporated honored 12 local Phenomenal Women, at their annual Award Breakfast. The Standing on Their Shoulders Breakfast honoring Phenomenal Women was held Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Eastwood Manor, Bronx. The event was hosted by Bronx Triangle, Inc., a community-based service group of 12 women. More than 300 guests gathered to pay tribute to 12 “Phenomenal Women.”

During Women’s History Month each year, the organization celebrates women who so graciously give of themselves to their community. The Triangle believes that the number of Phenomenal Women are many, but few are acknowledged for their service.

Mount Vernon’s Brenda L. Crump, Councilwoman Danielle Browne, YSOW’s Jordan Cormier, and Edith Bly-Jenkins were among the honorees.

“I thank God for the Bronx Triangle, Inc providing an opportunity for some Phenomenal Women to receive their flowers, praises, and accolades while they are still amongst the land of the living,” Ms. Brenda L. Crump shared with Black Westchester after the Breakfast.

Other honorees included Mother Katie Robbins, Kenyetta M. Hopkins, Daniella Jackson, Juanita Brown, Reverend Gloria Ford, Karen Angelica Suero, Charisse Rhodes, Debra G. Tirado and Chevone T. Sanon. Tiease Epps-Murray was the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson was the surprise Keynote Speaker and gave a great inspirational speech about the resilience of Black Women, the glass ceilings they shattered, how far they have come, and how far they still have to go, even though they are last to be considered, they are always first when you need them.

Black Westchester salutes all of the Phenomenal Women who were honored.

Bronx Triangle, Inc. is a 501c3 organization that provides service to the Bronx community. Through fundraising efforts, the Triangle has been able to award scholarships to graduating high school students going to college as well as the annual Breakfast for Phenomenal Women.

Rev. Michael Gerald Drops Out Of CD 16 Race & Endorses George Latimer for Congress
To Heal Black America: The Urgent Prescription of Upright Black Manhood
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

