To Heal Black America: The Urgent Prescription of Upright Black Manhood

As a Black community, we are suffering from a lack of leadership and unity that is holding us back. Several complex issues plague us, from broken cultural ties to tense gender relations. Healing these divisions requires a special kind of moral guidance – that provided by upright Black men.

The Bible provides many verses extolling uprightness and integrity as crucial virtues for leaders. As Proverbs 11:3 states, “The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity.” Upright men allow righteousness to direct their conduct.

Upright Black men embody integrity, spirituality, and strength of character. They promote self-acceptance and identity pride in the face of internalized racism that causes dangerous self-doubt. As Genesis 1:27 explains, God created man in His image; upright men help others recognize their innate divine essence.

They model healthy masculinity focused on respect and compassion, not aggression. Ephesians 6:12 reminds us that we do not wrestle against flesh and blood but against spiritual forces of injustice; upright men wage this righteous struggle while rejecting violence.

And they foster open dialogue to build understanding between Black men and women. Proverbs 12:26 notes, “The righteous choose their friends carefully, but the way of the wicked leads them astray.” Upright men befriend and support moral partners.

The scriptures mandate for upright Black men to speak truth to power and advocate for justice. Proverbs 31:8-9 highlights the duty to stand up for the marginalized and oppressed, addressing systemic injustices such as economic inequality and racial discrimination. Ephesians 4:15 emphasizes the importance of advocacy rooted in empathy and reconciliation, while Proverbs 29:25 reminds individuals to trust in the Lord and not succumb to fear when confronting injustice. Together, these verses underscore the responsibility of upright Black men to defend the rights of the marginalized and strive for a more equitable society guided by faith, compassion, and courage.

In short, upright Black men can get our community back on track by motivating and mentoring others. They lead by example, living by their principles and spreading wisdom from scripture and cultural heritage. We desperately need more of these ethical leaders if we want to empower Black people to overcome society’s limitations.

So, how do upright Black men come into being? They commit themselves to growth across six key areas of life: physical, mental, emotional, social, purposeful, and spiritual health. This self-improvement gives them the strength, resilience, and moral authority to inspire change. It’s a lifelong journey, but the rewards for themselves and the Black community are immense.

Certainly, upright Black men cannot propel progress in isolation; they require partners and allies, with a particular emphasis on the Black woman. The Black man and woman represent spiritual dualities and serve as the cornerstone of community cohesion. Their collective presence is an essential catalyst for societal advancement, yet we need more in this vital area.

If you’re a Black man navigating the journey of self-discovery and purpose, I encourage you to contemplate embracing the path of uprightness. Consider this for your fulfillment and for recognizing the urgent need for your contribution. Your leadership and character possess the potential to invigorate our community in profound and transformative ways.

The struggles faced by Black Americans are complex; there’s no denying it. But the service and example provided by upright Black men offer real hope. We all have a responsibility to support these leaders in any way we can as they work to guide us to a better future