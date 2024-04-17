Menu
Search
BW News

WESPAC Celebrates 50 Years With Awards Gala

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

The WESPAC Foundation invites all to join them on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 2 pm at the Wainwright House on the waterfront in Rye, located at 260 Stuyvesant Avenue, as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Every year, WESPAC takes the time to honor two or three individuals and organizations that have done and continue to do outstanding work in the pursuit of social, racial, environmental, and economic justice. This year, as they celebrate WESPAC’s 50th anniversary, honoring Juanita Lewis and Community Voices Heard, Diana Sanchez and the Yonkers Sanctuary Movement, and Harry Soloway and Jewish Voice for Peace Westchester!

About WESPAC: The WESPAC Foundation has been a leading force for progressive social change in Westchester County, New York, since 1974. We have been educating, agitating, and organizing for a more just and peaceful world, an end to militarism and racism, and a more fair economy that works for all.  Our members are currently involved with criminal justice reform and police accountability, food justice work, fair housing, climate justice and safe renewable energy, immigrant protection, solidarity with Indigenous Peoples, an end to militarism and drone warfare, and the struggle for justice, equal rights and human dignity for all the inhabitants of Israel/Palestine.

WESPAC Foundation provides outreach and community to individuals, groups, and leaders in civic and religious organizations in greater Westchester who find themselves without a voice or support system for their progressive positions. WESPAC Foundation’s purpose is to give a human face to those who would otherwise be unrecognized victims of war, injustice, and environmental degradation. WESPAC Foundation connects the people of Westchester with a progressive agenda for the planet and its peoples.

Previous article
Ken Jenkins Endorses Latimer For Congress
Next article
Hochul Announces Groundbreaking Of 56-Unit Senior Housing Development In Whites Plains
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sister to Sister International to Host Its 3rd Annual Day of Action Conference

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
A Thought-Provoking Day of Recognition, Education, and Action with Asha Castleberry-Hernandez and Dr. Uché Blackstock On Saturday,...

WCDA Candidate Susan Cacace Addresses Wagstaff’s “Baseless Accusations”

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
On Sunday, April 14th, Westchester County District Attorney candidate...

Westchester-Putnam Chapter of the New York Working Families Party Denounces Voter Suppression Tactics by Cacace Campaign

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
WESTCHESTER, NY—The Westchester-Putnam Chapter of the New York Working...

Peekskill Councilman Arrested For Filing Fraudulent Petitions

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
County Legislator candidate who was seeking to get on...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Sister to Sister International to Host Its 3rd Annual Day of Action Conference

BW News 0
A Thought-Provoking Day of Recognition, Education, and Action with Asha Castleberry-Hernandez and Dr. Uché Blackstock On Saturday,...

WCDA Candidate Susan Cacace Addresses Wagstaff’s “Baseless Accusations”

914 Politics 0
On Sunday, April 14th, Westchester County District Attorney candidate...

Westchester-Putnam Chapter of the New York Working Families Party Denounces Voter Suppression Tactics by Cacace Campaign

914 Politics 0
WESTCHESTER, NY—The Westchester-Putnam Chapter of the New York Working...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights