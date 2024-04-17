WESPAC Celebrates 50 Years With Awards Gala

The WESPAC Foundation invites all to join them on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 2 pm at the Wainwright House on the waterfront in Rye, located at 260 Stuyvesant Avenue, as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Every year, WESPAC takes the time to honor two or three individuals and organizations that have done and continue to do outstanding work in the pursuit of social, racial, environmental, and economic justice. This year, as they celebrate WESPAC’s 50th anniversary, honoring Juanita Lewis and Community Voices Heard, Diana Sanchez and the Yonkers Sanctuary Movement, and Harry Soloway and Jewish Voice for Peace Westchester!

About WESPAC: The WESPAC Foundation has been a leading force for progressive social change in Westchester County, New York, since 1974. We have been educating, agitating, and organizing for a more just and peaceful world, an end to militarism and racism, and a more fair economy that works for all. Our members are currently involved with criminal justice reform and police accountability, food justice work, fair housing, climate justice and safe renewable energy, immigrant protection, solidarity with Indigenous Peoples, an end to militarism and drone warfare, and the struggle for justice, equal rights and human dignity for all the inhabitants of Israel/Palestine.

WESPAC Foundation provides outreach and community to individuals, groups, and leaders in civic and religious organizations in greater Westchester who find themselves without a voice or support system for their progressive positions. WESPAC Foundation’s purpose is to give a human face to those who would otherwise be unrecognized victims of war, injustice, and environmental degradation. WESPAC Foundation connects the people of Westchester with a progressive agenda for the planet and its peoples.