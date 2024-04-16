Menu
Ken Jenkins Endorses Latimer For Congress

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Westchester County Deputy County Executive endorsed his boss, County Executive George Latimer, Tuesday morning in a statement sent to Black Westchester.

“I am humbled to receive the support of my dear friend and colleague Ken Jenkins, a staunch leader in our community who has dedicated his life to public service, and I look forward to continuing our work together to bring critical resources and opportunities to Westchester and Bronx families,” George Latimer said in the statement. “I am proud of the grassroots campaign we are building – voters are tired of rhetoric and performative politics – they want a representative in Washington who will bring common sense solutions and fight for families across the district.”

DCE Jenkins has served as a County Legislator representing Yonkers for four terms, Chairman of the County Board of Legislators from 2010-2013, in addition to President of the Yonkers Branch of the NAACP. 

Ken has long been active in the Demo­cratic Party in Westchester, having served as Chair­man of the Yonkers Democratic Committee and Chairman of the Black Democrats of Westchester. He also served as Secretary of the Westchester County Demo­cratic Committee, as well as on its Executive Committee.

“George is an exceptional leader who has dedicated more than three decades to fighting for working New Yorkers,” said DCE Ken Jenkins. “From protecting women’s reproductive rights to investing in our infrastructure, fighting MAGA extremists, supporting small business and creating safer communities, we need a leader who will safeguard our human rights, protect our democracy, and ensure local programs and initiatives get fully funded. It has been an incredible honor to work alongside George for 7 years and experiencing his commitment to public service firsthand. I am confident that George will be a unifier in Congress who puts people ahead of politics and drives real common sense solutions.”

In addition to Jenkins, Latimer has also been endorsed by:

  • Mount Vernon Democratic City Committee
  • Mamaroneck Town Democratic Committee
  • Harrison Democratic Committee
  • Pelham Democratic Committee
  • Scarsdale Democratic Committee
  • Rye Town Democratic Committee
  • Eastchester Democratic Committee
  • Greenburgh Democratic Town Committee
  • White Plains Democratic Committee
  • Rye City Democratic Committee
  • Yonkers Democratic Committee
  • CSEA
  • Westchester County Legislator Nancy Barr 
  • Westchester County Legislator Judah Holstein 
  • Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker 
  • Westchester County Legislator David Tubiolo
  • Westchester County Legislator Ben Boykin
  • Mayor Sarah Bauer, Larchmont 
  • Mayor Luis Marino, Port Chester
  • Supervisor Gary Zuckerman, Rye Town
  • Ret. Congress Member Nita Lowey
  • Ret. Congress Member Eliot Engel
  • State Senator Shelley Mayer
  • State Assembly Member Amy Paulin
  • New York Governor David. A. Paterson
  • International Union of Operating Engineers
  • Laborers International Union of North America
  • Italian American Democrats
  • Mason Tenders District Council

Latimer is challenging Congressman Jamaal Bowman in the highly publicized, heated Tuesday, June 25, 2024, democratic primary for his CD-16 congressional seat.

Previous article
PBP Radio – Episode 392 – The Late Night Edition
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

