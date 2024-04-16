Ken Jenkins Endorses Latimer For Congress

Westchester County Deputy County Executive endorsed his boss, County Executive George Latimer, Tuesday morning in a statement sent to Black Westchester.

“I am humbled to receive the support of my dear friend and colleague Ken Jenkins, a staunch leader in our community who has dedicated his life to public service, and I look forward to continuing our work together to bring critical resources and opportunities to Westchester and Bronx families,” George Latimer said in the statement. “I am proud of the grassroots campaign we are building – voters are tired of rhetoric and performative politics – they want a representative in Washington who will bring common sense solutions and fight for families across the district.”

DCE Jenkins has served as a County Legislator representing Yonkers for four terms, Chairman of the County Board of Legislators from 2010-2013, in addition to President of the Yonkers Branch of the NAACP.

Ken has long been active in the Demo­cratic Party in Westchester, having served as Chair­man of the Yonkers Democratic Committee and Chairman of the Black Democrats of Westchester. He also served as Secretary of the Westchester County Demo­cratic Committee, as well as on its Executive Committee.

“George is an exceptional leader who has dedicated more than three decades to fighting for working New Yorkers,” said DCE Ken Jenkins. “From protecting women’s reproductive rights to investing in our infrastructure, fighting MAGA extremists, supporting small business and creating safer communities, we need a leader who will safeguard our human rights, protect our democracy, and ensure local programs and initiatives get fully funded. It has been an incredible honor to work alongside George for 7 years and experiencing his commitment to public service firsthand. I am confident that George will be a unifier in Congress who puts people ahead of politics and drives real common sense solutions.”

In addition to Jenkins, Latimer has also been endorsed by:

Mount Vernon Democratic City Committee

Mamaroneck Town Democratic Committee

Harrison Democratic Committee

Pelham Democratic Committee

Scarsdale Democratic Committee

Rye Town Democratic Committee

Eastchester Democratic Committee

Greenburgh Democratic Town Committee

White Plains Democratic Committee

Rye City Democratic Committee

Yonkers Democratic Committee

CSEA

Westchester County Legislator Nancy Barr

Westchester County Legislator Judah Holstein

Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker

Westchester County Legislator David Tubiolo

Westchester County Legislator Ben Boykin

Mayor Sarah Bauer, Larchmont

Mayor Luis Marino, Port Chester

Supervisor Gary Zuckerman, Rye Town

Ret. Congress Member Nita Lowey

Ret. Congress Member Eliot Engel

State Senator Shelley Mayer

State Assembly Member Amy Paulin

New York Governor David. A. Paterson

International Union of Operating Engineers

Laborers International Union of North America

Italian American Democrats

Mason Tenders District Council

Latimer is challenging Congressman Jamaal Bowman in the highly publicized, heated Tuesday, June 25, 2024, democratic primary for his CD-16 congressional seat.