BW News

Weapons Car Stop 710 Main Street, NRPD Reports

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

The New Rochelle Police Department released the following statement Monday afternoon;

“On Saturday, April 6th, 2024, at about 1:32 am, New Rochelle Police conducted a traffic stop at 710 Main Street for a New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violation – passing through a steady red traffic light. The vehicle was found to have a fraudulent temporary tag instead of a properly registered license plate and was subsequently impounded. During a search of the vehicle, a 9mm Ruger handgun with a large capacity magazine was found within the vehicle. After further investigation, both the driver and passenger were charged with possessing the weapon.”

ARRESTED:
Reiving Rivera-Ramos, 33 years of age, of Greenbelt, MD
Jenner Garcia, 26 years of age, of Greenbelt, MD.

CHARGES:
Both parties were charged with New York State Penal Law:
Section 265.03 Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3nd Degree – C Felony
Section 265.35 Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device – A Misdemeanor
Mr. Rivera-Ramos was also charged with:
Section 170.25 Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree – D Felony

AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
