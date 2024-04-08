Weapons Car Stop 710 Main Street, NRPD Reports

The New Rochelle Police Department released the following statement Monday afternoon;

“On Saturday, April 6th, 2024, at about 1:32 am, New Rochelle Police conducted a traffic stop at 710 Main Street for a New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violation – passing through a steady red traffic light. The vehicle was found to have a fraudulent temporary tag instead of a properly registered license plate and was subsequently impounded. During a search of the vehicle, a 9mm Ruger handgun with a large capacity magazine was found within the vehicle. After further investigation, both the driver and passenger were charged with possessing the weapon.”

ARRESTED:

Reiving Rivera-Ramos, 33 years of age, of Greenbelt, MD

Jenner Garcia, 26 years of age, of Greenbelt, MD.

CHARGES:

Both parties were charged with New York State Penal Law:

Section 265.03 Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3nd Degree – C Felony

Section 265.35 Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device – A Misdemeanor

Mr. Rivera-Ramos was also charged with:

Section 170.25 Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree – D Felony