A Letter to Sickle Cell by Valerie Matthe

F you

You make my life a living hell

I hate you

But thank you

You taught me some important lessons

But I still hate you

I don’t know what my life would be without you

For years I wouldn’t have known what or who I

wanted to be if you weren’t in my life

I guess I liked the security

You have made me miss so much out of life

and put me through so much pain

It makes me so angry and sad and crazy

that it kills me

I’ve also got some questions for you

Like why me?

What did I do to deserve all this pain?

If I knew I’d try almost anything to get rid of this pain

but I don’t and I can’t so I have to figure out how to live with the pain

You’ve also taught me some great lessons

I’ve learned to always bring a jacket everywhere,

even when it’s warm

Staying hydrated

Learning how to deal with physical pain

You also taught me how to be cute and accessorize while staying sickle cell safe

Catching up fast on school after I’ve been out for however long with a crisis

I learned how to take care of myself at a young age

so I was able to take my meds myself whenever I needed to

I also learned a lot from being in the

hospital so much

It’s hard to know what to say to you

For years I wanted to part with you

And now that I am

I’m not sure how I’m gonna live without you

I’m angry at you

For making me only know you my entire life

I don’t know what I’m gonna do now

And I’m scared

Because I always knew what I was gonna do

when I had you, I had a plan

When I had you when something went wrong I feel like I had something to blame it on

Now when I fail it’s on me,

because I wasn’t good enough,

because I’m a failure

Through the process of trying to take you

out of my life

I also took out what I knew I wanted to do

for the rest of my life

So now what do I do when I have options on what I can do going forward that I never had?

I don’t know what to do

I feel lost

I feel like I’m losing a friend

At the end of the day

maybe I didn’t hate you that much

You made me into who I am

I hope I love myself as much without you

as I do with you

About the author: “My name is Valerie Matthe. I was born in Haiti in 2005 and came to America when I was 5 years old. I have a big, close-knit family who I love dearly. They inspire me to be myself and they have supported me throughout my life. I am Christian and I always try to build a stronger relationship with God. I love writing about the things that I have experienced to help other people who are experiencing similar things. I like writing about my thoughts because it is a way for me to express myself. I always try to create positive artwork and writings that can inspire other people. My poem is dedicated to my family.”

Valerie is currently a patient at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, in Valhalla, NY.