WCDA Candidate Susan Cacace Addresses Wagstaff’s “Baseless Accusations”

On Sunday, April 14th, Westchester County District Attorney candidate William O. Wagstaff III held a “Rally for Justice” press conference at the Westchester County Courthouse to denounce what he alleged is voter intimidation, harassment, and disenfranchisement of Black communities by Susan Cacace’s campaign for Westchester District Attorney.

Westchester County District Attorney Candidate Susan Cacace addresses what she calls “misleading rhetoric” and gives an update from her campaign.

In a statement she shared on her campaign IG page, on Wednesday, April 17th, former Judge Cacace denies claims of voter intimidation, and harassment by her campaign stating that, “The individuals hired by our campaign were professional and respectful, and recorded their interactions.”

Addressing Wagstaff’s claims that “during the routine and legitimate petition review process, the Wagstaff campaign was notified by multiple voters of threats received by an “investigator” – including three Black women who spoke at the press conference – who signed petitions in support of Wagstaff’s candidacy.”

Cacace’s campaign previously told Lohud she denied any intimidation or harassment in the “routine” process of reviewing petitions and said all candidates have to be held to the same standards.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Wagstaff’s actions have put his campaign in jeopardy and he is now making these baseless accusations,” her campaign stated. “But when the evidence indicated that Mr. Wagstaff had likely committed fraud, it was appropriate to confirm those allegations by speaking respectfully to voters and potential witnesses.”

You can read Cacace’s full statement in response below.

Black Westchester has been informed that the trial dealing with the lawsuit filed in court objecting to Wagstaff’s petition citing fraud begins, on Monday, April 22nd.

The three candidates, civil rights attorney William O. Wagstaff III, former County Judge Susan Cacace, and former Westchester prosecutor from New Rochelle, Adeel Mirza are scheduled to appear at a candidate forum in Mount Vernon on Thursday, April 25th hosted by Westchester County branches of the NAACP including Mount Vernon, Peekskill, Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains/Greenburgh, Ossining and the Rye Port Chester branches at Macedonia Baptist Church located at 141 South 9th Avenue.

Stay tuned to Black Westchester for more on this highly contested Democratic Primary.