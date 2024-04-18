Sister to Sister International to Host Its 3rd Annual Day of Action Conference

A Thought-Provoking Day of Recognition, Education, and Action with Asha Castleberry-Hernandez and Dr. Uché Blackstock

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, Sister to Sister International (STSI) will host its third Annual Day of Action, where the importance of STEM education and careers will be showcased, and how health disparities have a profound effect on Black and Brown women and girls will be front and center on the agenda. This yearly event is carefully curated to highlight topics that inform and empower—and this year’s theme of Recognition, Education, and Action will not disappoint! Participants will have the opportunity to review evidence-based data that support health inequities while engaged in spirited discussions and breakout sessions as potential solutions are shared and explored for STSI’s 4 pillars. “Since its formation in 1994, the mission, vision, and efforts of STSI have been rooted in a solution-focused trajectory. Our successes are attributed to a dedicated Board of Directors, staff, consultants, volunteers, and the unwavering support of our community partners,” stated Cheryl Brannan, Founder of STSI and the Westchester Black Maternal Child Center for Excellence (WBMCCE).

Joining STSI to infuse the room with the empowering essence of Black and Brown women and girl magic will be Dr. Uché Blackstock and Asha Castleberry-Hernandez.

Dr. Uché Blackstock, a physician and New York Times bestselling author will engage participants in a intriguing Fireside Chat. Dr. Blackstock is renowned for her advocacy against the structural biases and racism prevalent in healthcare and is the founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, a frequent guest on MSNBC and NBC News, and a former associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine, as well as the former faculty director for recruitment, retention, and inclusion in the Office of Diversity Affairs at NYU School of Medicine. As an added bonus, each event ticket purchase will include a signed copy of Dr. Uché Blackstock’s book, LEGACY.

Asha Castleberry-Hernandez National Security Expert will deliver a highly anticipated morning Keynote Address. Her distinguished career includes serving as a senior advisor at the U.S. State Department and holding the rank of Major in the U.S. Army Reserves. Notably, she has fulfilled roles such as a Kuwait desk officer at U.S. Army Central, focusing on security cooperation with the Office of Military Cooperation and the Kuwait Ministry of Defense. Castleberry-Hernandez has also been a senior key leadership engagement officer for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Kuwait. During the Obama administration, she contributed to peacekeeping operations in the African continent at the U.S. Mission at the United Nations.

Pillar updates and break-out sessions, will include Health and wellness; STEM & STEAM careers; Entrepreneurship, pay equity and economic prosperity; and Juvenile and social justice.

The 2024 Day of Action Conference will also spotlight STEM students majoring in health and medicine and recognize various community partners for their support with our collective impact efforts.

You can Register here