914 Politics

The First 2024 Westchester County District Attorney Debate

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Welcome to the much-anticipated Westchester County District Attorney Debate featuring two formidable contenders: William Wagstaff III and Adeel Mirza. In this engaging showdown, these candidates will tackle pressing issues, share their visions, and present their plans for leading the judicial system in Westchester County. The Democratic nominee, Susan Cacace declined the invitation of the sponsoring organizations to participate in this debate.

William Wagstaff III brings years of legal experience and a deep-rooted commitment to justice to the table. His track record speaks volumes, showcasing a dedication to fairness, integrity, and community empowerment. Can his proven leadership and steadfast principles win over the hearts and minds of Westchester residents?

On the other side stands Adeel Mirza, a dynamic force with fresh perspectives and innovative strategies. With a focus on reform and inclusivity, Mirza aims to revolutionize the District Attorney’s office, promising a more transparent, equitable, and responsive system. Will his progressive approach resonate with voters seeking change?

Join us as these candidates engage in a riveting debate, addressing critical issues such as criminal justice reform, community engagement, law enforcement accountability, and more. It’s an opportunity for voters to gain insights, ask questions, and ultimately make an informed decision that will shape the future of Westchester County’s legal landscape.

Don’t miss out on this pivotal moment in local politics. Tune in to witness the clash of ideas, the exchange of perspectives, and the quest for a brighter, fairer future in Westchester County. Just in case you missed the live debate, here is the video so you can hear from the candidates.

The debate was sponsored by The Urban League of Westchester, The Anti-Racist Alliance, Save Mount Vernon, The Westpac Foundation, Showing Up for Racial Justice – SURJ Westchester, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc Pi Iota Omega Chapter, The MLK Institute For Non Violence, The Westchester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, Black In Law Enforcement of America (BLEA), and Black Westchester Magazine and was hosted by Dr. Robert Baskerville.

Previous article
Westchester Black Church’s Moral Imperative: Speaking Truth to Power, Condemning Violence and Oppression in Palestine
Next article
Governor Hochul Nominates Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden to Serve as Commissioner of the Office of Children and Family Services
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

