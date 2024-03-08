The First 2024 Westchester County District Attorney Debate

Welcome to the much-anticipated Westchester County District Attorney Debate featuring two formidable contenders: William Wagstaff III and Adeel Mirza. In this engaging showdown, these candidates will tackle pressing issues, share their visions, and present their plans for leading the judicial system in Westchester County. The Democratic nominee, Susan Cacace declined the invitation of the sponsoring organizations to participate in this debate.

William Wagstaff III brings years of legal experience and a deep-rooted commitment to justice to the table. His track record speaks volumes, showcasing a dedication to fairness, integrity, and community empowerment. Can his proven leadership and steadfast principles win over the hearts and minds of Westchester residents?

On the other side stands Adeel Mirza, a dynamic force with fresh perspectives and innovative strategies. With a focus on reform and inclusivity, Mirza aims to revolutionize the District Attorney’s office, promising a more transparent, equitable, and responsive system. Will his progressive approach resonate with voters seeking change?

Join us as these candidates engage in a riveting debate, addressing critical issues such as criminal justice reform, community engagement, law enforcement accountability, and more. It’s an opportunity for voters to gain insights, ask questions, and ultimately make an informed decision that will shape the future of Westchester County’s legal landscape.

Don’t miss out on this pivotal moment in local politics. Tune in to witness the clash of ideas, the exchange of perspectives, and the quest for a brighter, fairer future in Westchester County. Just in case you missed the live debate, here is the video so you can hear from the candidates.

The debate was sponsored by The Urban League of Westchester, The Anti-Racist Alliance, Save Mount Vernon, The Westpac Foundation, Showing Up for Racial Justice – SURJ Westchester, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc Pi Iota Omega Chapter, The MLK Institute For Non Violence, The Westchester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, Black In Law Enforcement of America (BLEA), and Black Westchester Magazine and was hosted by Dr. Robert Baskerville.