Civil Rights Orgs Denounce Westchester District Attorney Candidate Susan Cacace For Skipping Debate

Cacace’s Debate Snub is a “failure to be inclusive and transparent,” Westchester Coalition for Police Reform Co-Founder Says

WESTCHESTER COUNTY – In a resounding collective voice, the Westchester Coalition for Police Reform, led by co-founder Kenneth Chamberlain Jr. and joined by influential cosponsoring organizations like the Urban League of Westchester and WESPAC Foundation, expresses deep disappointment and dissatisfaction with “Judge Susan Cacace’s refusal to participate in the upcoming candidate’s forum for the Westchester County District Attorney race, scheduled for March 7, 2024.

Nada Khader, Director of the WESPAC Foundation, emphasized the importance of every District Attorney candidate sharing their vision for the Office of the District Attorney. “We want to know where each candidate stands on racial equity, alternatives to incarceration, restorative justice, and police, prosecutorial, and judicial accountability,” she stated. “It is unacceptable that Candidate Judge Cacace refuses to participate in a candidate’s forum in the City of Mount Vernon and address these critical issues.”

Patrick Schelle, a social worker and community organizer with the Alternatives to Incarceration Coalition, echoed this sentiment, expressing concern that Cacace’s lack of participation suggests a wavering commitment to justice for Westchester residents. “If Susan Cacace is a true leader,” he stated. “She would participate in this forum and engage in discussion with the other candidates and concerned citizens.”

Sorraya Sampson, President & CEO of the Urban League of Westchester, remarked, “While we’re pleased to see multiple candidates participating in the debate, it’s regrettable that Judge Cacace has chosen to abstain. This debate is a vital platform for voters to assess all options and make informed decisions. It is important for all candidates to join in and connect with the people they hope to represent.”

The Westchester Coalition for Police Reform emphasizes the significance of this debate as a pivotal platform for voters to assess candidates’ positions and make informed decisions. With candidates Adeel Mirza and William Wagstaff III committed to participating actively, Judge Susan Cacace’s reluctance raises concerns about transparency and her dedication to the democratic process.

Kenneth Chamberlain Jr., co-founder of the Westchester Coalition for Police Reform, urged the public and media to seek clarification from Judge Cacace on her decision. “While the decision to attend the debate ultimately rests with Susan Cacace, it is crucial for the electorate to interpret this choice not to participate is indicative of her commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and democratic values,” he stated.

Adding their influential voice to the call, SURJ Westchester supports Kenneth Chamberlain Jr. and WCPR’s call for candidate Susan Cacace to take part in the upcoming Westchester DA Candidate Forum. Emphasizing the critical importance of hearing from all candidates, they urge participation to ensure Westchester voters can make a fully informed choice for this office.