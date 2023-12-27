PUBLIC NOTICE – Vehicles and Traffic LL 18-2023

A LOCAL LAW AMENDING CHAPTER 109 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS, ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC” IN REGARDS TO DUE PROCESS PROCEDURES FOR TOWING AND IMPOUNDED VEHICLES

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Yonkers has adopted the abovementioned legislation that amends Chapter 109 of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Vehicles and Traffic” is hereby amended in part by amending various sections to update the process by which vehicles are towed and impounded and by which vehicle owners/lessors are notified.

The penalties for violation of this local law are as follows:

§ 109-160. Penalties for offenses; towing and storage fees.

A. Except for violations of this chapter which are within the jurisdiction of the Parking Violations Bureau, and in the event that a penalty is not established for a given violation of this chapter, then such violation shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $250 or confinement in jail not exceeding 10 days, or both.

B. Parking, standing, and stopping violations shall be punished as follows:

Type of Violation Fee Type of Violation Fee Expired meter (on street) $30 M/T 12 inches from curb, 2-way street $50 Overtime parking at meter (on street) $30 M/T 12 inches from curb, 1-way street $50 Expired meter (off street) $30 Parking left side to curb, 2-way street $50 Failed to activate meter (on street) $30 Parking wrong direction, 2-way street $50 Overtime parking at meter (off street) $30 Parking wrong direction, 1-way street $50 Failed to activate meter (off street) $30 Parking opposite construction site $50 Parking in 2 meter spaces (on street) $50 Improper parking $50 Parking rear to meter (on street) $50 Parked rear to curb $50 Parking in 2 meter spaces (off street) $50 Improper angle parking $50 Parking rear to meter (off street) $50 Angle parking prohibited, 2-way street $50 No parking $50 Angle parking prohibited, 1-way street $50 Overtime parking, no meter $50 Wheels not turned to curb on hill $50 Parking in driveway, public or private $50 Parking a trailer, semitrailer, tractor-trailer, tractor, house-on-wheels, bus or school bus $500 Parking within 30 feet of stop sign $50 Other commercial vehicle $50 Parking within 10 feet of crosswalk at intersection $60 Parked on bridge $50 Parking in loading zone $50 Unattended vehicle $70 Parked at theater entrance $50 No current license plate $90 Parked on private property $50 Unauthorized license plate $90 Parked without lights $50 Parked leaving L/T 10 feet roadway $90 Inspection violations $50 Restricted area $70 Parked on entrance or exit ramps, state highway $50 Restricted area, parking lot $70 Parked on state highway $50 Restricted area, off street $70 Parked alongside curbcut $50 Restricted, raceway parking $70 Parked for purpose of vehicle sale $50 Obstructing traffic $90 Parked for vehicle repair, except emergency $50 Obstructing traffic, L/T 10 feet roadway $90 Parked on highway with speed limit over 35 mph for purpose of selling frozen desserts $50 Double-parked $90 Parked within safety island $60 Double-parked commuting hours (Mon. – Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., excluding holidays) $100 Parked within crosswalk $60 Parked within 15 feet of fire hydrant $70 Parked within intersection $60 Parked in fire zone $90 Parked on sidewalk $80 Parked within 20 feet of fire station entrance $90 No standing $70 Parked in tow-away zone $90 No stopping $70 Emergency snow removal $90 No stopping, bus stop $50 Parked in handicap space, no permit, on street $200 Stopped on pavement $50 Parked in handicap space, no permit, off street $100 Registration violations $70 Abandoned vehicle $450 Unregistered motorcycle $70 Abandoned vehicle in a designated emergency $500 Tab improperly on plate $70 All other parking violations, including violations of Article 32 of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law $50 License plate violations $90

C. In the event that a respondent does not enter a plea or remit the fine due for a parking, standing or stopping violation as and when required by this chapter, then they shall pay a late payment penalty equal and in addition to the scheduled fine for the violation charged.

D. In the event that a vehicle is towed pursuant to this chapter, the owner or person entitled to possession of the vehicle shall pay a towing charge and a storage charge as set by the rules and regulations of the City of Yonkers. These charges shall be in addition to any fines or penalties for illegal stopping, standing, parking, abandonment or any other offense under this chapter. Towing and storage charges shall be paid as lawfully. No vehicle shall be released unless all towing and storage fees, outstanding parking violations and related penalties are paid in full.

The complete text of the ordinance is on file and may be examined at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 40 S. Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701.

Dated: December 18, 2023

Vincent Spano City Clerk