Black Westchester presents The People Before Politics Radio Show – Episode 387 with Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson. The first hour will be Mount Vernon Youth Community Outreach Program (YCOP) students who participated in the Environmental Leaders of Color (ELOC). In the second hour, we will have Raymond Fowler, the father of Jarrell Garris, the unarmed Black man who was killed last year by New Rochelle Police.

